Who Is This Lady In Red?

Leave it to Amritha Aiyer to serve up seriously cute girl-next-door styles.

While she loves traditional Indian wear, she can put her own stylish spin on floral outfits and lace cover-ups.

The actor, who features in Tamil and Telugu movies, looks super-glam in a gorgeous red cutout dress and equally amazing in a red sari.

IMAGE: A die-hard fan of saris, she wraps herself in a sheer drape and an embellished blouse.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Amritha Aiyer/Instagram

IMAGE: Amritha's an alluring sight in a red cutout dress.

IMAGE: She creates a casual-cool mood in denim.

IMAGE: Not one to slow down her trendsetter status, she puts a fashion foot forward in florals.

IMAGE: Have you ever been spoilt for choice? We are.

Do we look at the stunning sea at Thailand's Maya Beach or the lovely looking Amritha in her lace cover-up?

IMAGE: She turns to her trusty salwar suit for temple visits.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look charming in a pavadai sari?

IMAGE: She has no hesitation in teaming Burberry goggles with a sari.