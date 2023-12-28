News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Who Is This Lady In Red?

Who Is This Lady In Red?

By REDIFF STYLE
December 28, 2023 11:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Leave it to Amritha Aiyer to serve up seriously cute girl-next-door styles. 

While she loves traditional Indian wear, she can put her own stylish spin on floral outfits and lace cover-ups. 

The actor, who features in Tamil and Telugu movies, looks super-glam in a gorgeous red cutout dress and equally amazing in a red sari.

IMAGE: A die-hard fan of saris, she wraps herself in a sheer drape and an embellished blouse.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy Amritha Aiyer/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Amritha's an alluring sight in a red cutout dress. 

 

IMAGE: She creates a casual-cool mood in denim. 

 

IMAGE: Not one to slow down her trendsetter status, she puts a fashion foot forward in florals. 

 

IMAGE: Have you ever been spoilt for choice? We are.
Do we look at the stunning sea at Thailand's Maya Beach or the lovely looking Amritha in her lace cover-up?
 

IMAGE: She turns to her trusty salwar suit for temple visits. 

 

IMAGE: Doesn't she look charming in a pavadai sari?

 

IMAGE: She has no hesitation in teaming Burberry goggles with a sari.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Dressing For A Wedding? Take Tips From These Celebs
Dressing For A Wedding? Take Tips From These Celebs
Manushi, Rakul, Rashmika Wear The Colour of 2024
Manushi, Rakul, Rashmika Wear The Colour of 2024
Why Amyra Is A Perfect 10
Why Amyra Is A Perfect 10
China hires private agency to secure assets overseas
China hires private agency to secure assets overseas
As RBI battles inflation, all eyes on rate cut in '24
As RBI battles inflation, all eyes on rate cut in '24
'I owe my career to Vijayakanth'
'I owe my career to Vijayakanth'
Sharmila Opens Up About Saif's Divorce
Sharmila Opens Up About Saif's Divorce

More like this

Who's This Cutie?

Who's This Cutie?

Sensational! Sara, Alia, Janhvi, Ananya In 2023

Sensational! Sara, Alia, Janhvi, Ananya In 2023

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances