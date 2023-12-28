News
Isn't Nia Simply Breathtaking?

Isn't Nia Simply Breathtaking?

By REDIFF STYLE
December 28, 2023 08:55 IST
New Year Eve is around the corner and Nia Sharma will get you in the mood to party with her amazing sense of style.  

Be it an ultra-mini dress or a fierce black sari, her wardrobe encompasses a vast spectrum. 

She makes a strong case for killer, pub/party-worthy fashion. 

IMAGE: Nia Sharma keeps her jewellery simple as she lets the black dress and red lips do all the talking.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Again, it's a two colour show all the way; this time she sticks to white and red. 

 

IMAGE: How could anyone ever think grey is boring?

 

IMAGE: Scorching hot in cool pink!

 

IMAGE: Try wrapping pearls around your svelte waist. 

 

IMAGE: Nia in head-to-toe lace is everything! Don't even get us started on those dramatic eyes!!  

REDIFF STYLE
