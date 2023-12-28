Isn't Nia Simply Breathtaking?

New Year Eve is around the corner and Nia Sharma will get you in the mood to party with her amazing sense of style.

Be it an ultra-mini dress or a fierce black sari, her wardrobe encompasses a vast spectrum.

She makes a strong case for killer, pub/party-worthy fashion.

IMAGE: Nia Sharma keeps her jewellery simple as she lets the black dress and red lips do all the talking.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Again, it's a two colour show all the way; this time she sticks to white and red.

IMAGE: How could anyone ever think grey is boring?

IMAGE: Scorching hot in cool pink!

IMAGE: Try wrapping pearls around your svelte waist.

IMAGE: Nia in head-to-toe lace is everything! Don't even get us started on those dramatic eyes!!