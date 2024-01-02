News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Who's This Charming Haseena?

Who's This Charming Haseena?

By REDIFF STYLE
January 02, 2024 12:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chaitra Reddy's 'love for bangles never dies' nor does her fascination with traditional Indian wear. 

The leading lady of the Tamil telly series, Kayal, made her debut in 2019 with the Kannada film, Rugged.   

Her wardrobe consists of minimalist styles that are elegant and alluring.

IMAGE: Who doesn't like a little show of glam mixed with practicality? A gajra-clad Chaitra gives prints and pretty bangles a shot.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chaitra Reddy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She keeps out the cold while looking chic in the process. 

 

IMAGE: No style feature on Chaitra is possible without a timeless sari moment. She pairs the classic silhouette with her beautiful smile. 

 

IMAGE: Now, that's how you get selfie-ready. 

 

IMAGE: Smart casuals can always use a lovely hat. 

 

IMAGE: Watch out, the sari-clad style speedster is here.

 

IMAGE: Awww! That is all that we can say...

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Isn't Nia Simply Breathtaking?
Isn't Nia Simply Breathtaking?
Manushi, Rakul, Rashmika Wear The Colour of 2024
Manushi, Rakul, Rashmika Wear The Colour of 2024
Who's This Cutie?
Who's This Cutie?
Trade generics growth to hurt domestic drug market
Trade generics growth to hurt domestic drug market
Vizag: Minor migrant girl raped by 11 men for days
Vizag: Minor migrant girl raped by 11 men for days
Where Bollywood Celebrated NYE
Where Bollywood Celebrated NYE
10 Job Skills That Will Rule 2024
10 Job Skills That Will Rule 2024

More like this

Rakul, Kriti, Ananya's Desi Style Tips For 2024

Rakul, Kriti, Ananya's Desi Style Tips For 2024

Who Is This Lady In Red?

Who Is This Lady In Red?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances