Now That's What Every Girl Needs, Say Janhvi, Sara

By RISHIKA SHAH
November 13, 2025 12:02 IST

The vest deserves to be a permanent fixture in every girl’s wardrobe.

It’s no longer that stiff, corporate piece meant only for meetings; it’s a total multi-tasker. You can wear it with trousers for clean, tailored vibes, throw it over denim for a cool, off-duty look, pair it with skirts for something flirty, use it as sari blouse or even take it boldly to the club.

It adds structure, confidence and just the right amount of edge to anything you wear. Basically, if there’s one layering hero that works all year and with almost everything, it’s this one.

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan goes sleek in a black peplum vest teamed with flared pants and pointed heels, giving the outfit a sharp twist. It’s polished enough for a work meeting, yet stylish enough to head straight to a dinner date. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor’s striped blue co-ord featuring a cropped vest and matching pants, styled with a sparkly choker, is ideal for daytime events, launch appearances or stylish coffee outings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it crisp in a grey vest-and-trouser set, letting the clean silhouette do all the talking. With no jewellery except for a classic watch and glossy makeup, the look is ideal for work commitments, travel days or low-key evening plans. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram 

 

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor is in the mood to party in an embroidered vest paired with tie-dye pants, creating a lively Indo-western mix. It’s a fun, colourful choice for parties, dinners, even mehendi functions, music nights or any shaadi event that calls for comfort with flair. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Nitibha Kaul experiments with an indigo peplum-style vest teamed with deconstructed trousers, giving the combo a fresh, fashion-forward edge. It’s a great choice for creative meetings, fashion events or any space where you want to stand out. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill gives a grey set featuring a short vest and tailored trousers a night-out upgrade by layering it over a sheer black blouse. Perfect for formal parties. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor doesn’t believe in the concept of ‘too much denim’ as she wears a denim vest, jeans and a trench, turning it into a triple-layer moment. The ensemble is great for concerts, shopping days and random strolls on a vacation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram

