Khushi's Indo-Western Looks Are Bridesmaid Gold!

As Khushi Kapoor celebrates her 25th birthday, one thing’s clear -- she is quickly becoming a go-to among the Gen Z for fresh, youthful outfit inspiration.

Whether it’s a sari with a modern twist or a chic fusion set, Khushi’s Indo-western looks are just what you need this wedding season. For bridesmaids who want to keep it trendy yet timeless, her style is their playbook!

IMAGE: Khushi stuns in a Tarun Tahiliani set featuring a cutesy peplum top, embellished pants and a sheer cape dupatta. If you also want to skip the dupatta struggle, opt for a cape -- it is breezy and totally dance-floor approved. All photographs: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: She shines in a two-piece Rimzim Dadu ensemble -- a halter bralette crafted with metallic cords and a textured skirt made from custom metallic mesh. It’s the ideal pick for bridesmaids who want to shimmer without going overboard.

IMAGE: Khushi goes for understated opulence in a gold brocade co-ord with a blazer-style top, Chinese collar, balloon sleeves and flared pants. Perfect for girls who want to mix tradition with a hint of power dressing.

IMAGE: She looks radiant in a pre-draped Manish Malhotra sari covered in sequins and multicoloured Swarovski crystals. It’s the ultimate pick for bridesmaids who want fuss-free glam and zero draping stress.

IMAGE: Khushi is all hearts in an Indo-western lehenga with a heart-shaped blouse and a skirt sprinkled with tiny heart motifs. For girls who love a little romance mixed with playful charm.

IMAGE: She keeps it cool in a tie-dye vest and pant set detailed with gold embroidery and, yes, it has pockets! A total win for bridesmaids who want comfort but still want to make a statement.

IMAGE: Khushi’s intricately embroidered sharara set, especially its sheer asymmetrical top layered over a bralette, is for the fashion girlies who want to take over the dance floor and turn heads.