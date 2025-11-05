HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Khushi's Indo-Western Looks Are Bridesmaid Gold!

Khushi's Indo-Western Looks Are Bridesmaid Gold!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 05, 2025 08:40 IST

x

As Khushi Kapoor celebrates her 25th birthday, one thing’s clear -- she is quickly becoming a go-to among the Gen Z for fresh, youthful outfit inspiration.

Whether it’s a sari with a modern twist or a chic fusion set, Khushi’s Indo-western looks are just what you need this wedding season. For bridesmaids who want to keep it trendy yet timeless, her style is their playbook! 

IMAGE: Khushi stuns in a Tarun Tahiliani set featuring a cutesy peplum top, embellished pants and a sheer cape dupatta. If you also want to skip the dupatta struggle, opt for a cape -- it is breezy and totally dance-floor approved. All photographs: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She shines in a two-piece Rimzim Dadu ensemble -- a halter bralette crafted with metallic cords and a textured skirt made from custom metallic mesh. It’s the ideal pick for bridesmaids who want to shimmer without going overboard.

 

IMAGE: Khushi goes for understated opulence in a gold brocade co-ord with a blazer-style top, Chinese collar, balloon sleeves and flared pants. Perfect for girls who want to mix tradition with a hint of power dressing.

 

IMAGE: She looks radiant in a pre-draped Manish Malhotra sari covered in sequins and multicoloured Swarovski crystals. It’s the ultimate pick for bridesmaids who want fuss-free glam and zero draping stress.

 

IMAGE: Khushi is all hearts in an Indo-western lehenga with a heart-shaped blouse and a skirt sprinkled with tiny heart motifs. For girls who love a little romance mixed with playful charm.

 

IMAGE: She keeps it cool in a tie-dye vest and pant set detailed with gold embroidery and, yes, it has pockets! A total win for bridesmaids who want comfort but still want to make a statement.

 

IMAGE: Khushi’s intricately embroidered sharara set, especially its sheer asymmetrical top layered over a bralette, is for the fashion girlies who want to take over the dance floor and turn heads.

REDIFF STYLE
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Janhvi, Khushi, Ananya Are Quietly Cancelling....
Janhvi, Khushi, Ananya Are Quietly Cancelling....
Avneet Kaur's Festive Style Tips
Avneet Kaur's Festive Style Tips
What Ananya Panday Absolutely Loves!
What Ananya Panday Absolutely Loves!
Suhana, Shanaya, Rashmika Make Tissue Saris Cool Again
Suhana, Shanaya, Rashmika Make Tissue Saris Cool Again
Alia Bhatt's Unforgettable Fashion Moments
Alia Bhatt's Unforgettable Fashion Moments

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Modi Is One Of The 7 Most Followed Voices On X In 2025

webstory image 2

The Wait Is Over! Vivo Y19s Now Official In India

webstory image 3

7 Recipes For India's All-Time Favourite -- Puris

VIDEOS

Kashmir s Sonmarg shines after the valley receives fresh snowfall in November 20251:12

Kashmir s Sonmarg shines after the valley receives fresh...

Prashant Kishor accuses Nitish Kumar of misusing power, criticises pre election cash promises1:28

Prashant Kishor accuses Nitish Kumar of misusing power,...

I will not be intimidated by this president Mayoral candidate Mamdani after NYC voting3:10

I will not be intimidated by this president Mayoral...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO