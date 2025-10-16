HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Janhvi, Khushi, Ananya Are Quietly Cancelling....

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
October 16, 2025 14:44 IST

Once upon a time, no traditional outfit was complete without a dupatta. It was the ultimate marker of elegance, sanskaar and, sometimes, stress. Fast-forward to today where the modern woman has started saying ‘no thanks’ to the fabric juggling act.

Bollywood celebs are also proving that you don’t need a dupatta to look desi and that the new age festive fit is all about freedom!

The verdict? Dupattas aren’t cancelled they’re just… optional. And honestly, we’re not mad about it. 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor’s red Indo-western look shows why some outfits deserve to breathe. With a one-shoulder neckline and asymmetrical hemline, a dupatta would’ve been a fashion crime! Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar’s green lehenga makes a strong case for going dupatta-free. With a heavily embellished neckline, a centre brooch and a matching choker, the blouse already does all the heavy lifting. Photograph: Kind courtesy Meagan Concessio/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday gives the classic lehenga a cool twist in black velvet with rose motifs, styling it with a high-neck cape instead of a dupatta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Meagan Concessio/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor layers her gold blouse with necklaces ensuring that the dupatta’s absence isn’t even noticed. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor shows another way to skip the extra fabric -- wear a heavily designed bandgala kurta with statement earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur keeps it breezy in a red kurta with a relaxed silhouette. When your fit flows so effortlessly, a dupatta only cramps the vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sheer capes give the best proxy for a dupatta and Khushi Kapoor proves it in her sharara and short kurti set, accessorised with layered necklaces. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

