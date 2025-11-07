HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shehnaaz, The Kudi Who Can Do It All

November 07, 2025 10:44 IST

With her latest film Ikk Kudi, Shehnaaz Gill is once again proving she’s more than just everyone’s favourite Punjab di ladki

A full-blown style chameleon, she serves old-school desi glam in a traditional suit one day and rocks a bodycon dress like she owns the runway on the next.

Whether she's in ethnic wear or high-street glam, one thing's certain -- Shehnaaz doesn't just wear an outfit, she owns it.

IMAGE: She looks like royalty in a midnight-blue velvet anarkali paired with a sheer net dupatta. The blue-and-gold chudiyas and statement ear chains seal the look. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shehnaaz goes the fusion route in a black-and-white printed look featuring a halter neck top and black skirt with pockets. She dials it up with stacked bangles and long jhumkas.

 

IMAGE: Shehnaaz is the definition of ‘a girl who can do both'. After those traditional looks, here she is casually wooing the camera in a tiny denim skirt and vest with a frilly white shirt.

IMAGE: She flips the script in a power-packed black suit straight out of menswear! Styled with heeled boots and a sleek bun, she’s giving full boss energy.

 

IMAGE: All that glitters is Shehnaaz! She leaves a little bit of sparkle in a gold sequinned mini dress, styled with dazzling diamond earrings.

 

IMAGE: A white shirt is the ultimate wardrobe MVP and Shehnaaz proves it. She takes it from office to after party by pairing it with a silver sequinned mini skirt and black pumps.

 

IMAGE: She slays the carefree beach girl vibe in a black monokini paired with denim hot shorts!

 

Shehnaaz Gill

IMAGE: Does Shehnaaz need bold makeup to shine? Absolutely not.

