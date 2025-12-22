HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Now, Isn't Shruti Sweet?

By REDIFF STYLE
December 22, 2025 11:38 IST

Shruti Ramachandran’s style lives in that sweet spot where simplicity meets a quiet edge.

The Pharma actress doesn’t chase trends or loud silhouettes, yet every look manages to stand out because it feels honest, easy and very her. It’s the kind of dressing that is wearable, relatable and still photo-ready.

Ahead, we have some of her looks that are perfect for girls who like their fashion subtle yet slightly unexpected. 

IMAGE: A summer look that can never go wrong... Shruti keeps it crisp in a white linen shirt, matching trousers and gold earrings to break the monotony. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shruti Ramachandran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She slips into a butter yellow off-shoulder gown accessorised with a dainty necklace that is effortless and elegant.

 

IMAGE: Sunshine dressing done right! Shruti wears a bright yellow cotton salwar suit, keeping things grounded with a gold necklace and a sleek ear cuff.

 

IMAGE: She sneaks in tropical vibes with a black satin silk gown that has palm trees blooming along the hem. She adds a desi element with cute jhumkas.

 

IMAGE: Shruti poses in a vibrant printed gown with a matching cape, letting the bold patterns take the centre stage.

 

IMAGE: In a cream-coloured sari, hand-painted lotuses, high-neck blouse and bindi, she reminds us that, sometimes, the quietest looks leave the loudest impression.

 

IMAGE: Grey linen but far from boring. Shruti pairs a crop top and skirt set with metallic studs, making even minimal look unforgettable!

