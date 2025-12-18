HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Hey Anyaa, Why Are You Stealing Our Dil?

Hey Anyaa, Why Are You Stealing Our Dil?

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 18, 2025 14:04 IST

x

After her stint in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Anyaa Singh is all set to feature on the big screen with Border 2. She is quickly emerging as one of those girls whose style feels fresh without trying too hard.

With clean silhouettes and a knack for making even the simplest look feel chic, she is a millennial with fashion choices that are totally Gen Z-approved! 

IMAGE: Going for a concert? Anyaa’s purple metallic top and skirt combo is pure Gen Z chaos in the best way. Also, don’t miss the matching eyeshadow! All photographs: Kind courtesy Anyaa Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Got a Christmas party invite and zero outfit ideas? Anyaa’s red cutout gown with a thigh-high slit and a gold buckle at the waist is your holiday outfit cue.

 

IMAGE: The Gen Z bridesmaid outfit you’re looking for! She keeps it fresh in a modish butter yellow and white lehenga, with cute tassels bordering the chunni.

 

IMAGE: Tres chic, tres cool. Anyaa exudes full mademoiselle energy in a black halter gown, with a rose blooming at the neckline.

 

IMAGE: When she walks into a room, she makes the whole place shimmer. Her sheer gold gown is a look that can never go wrong.

 

IMAGE: Every girl needs a pastel gingham dress in her wardrobe and Anyaa shows exactly why. Sweet, fuss-free and very Gen Z, she pairs hers with dusty orange heels.

 

IMAGE: Street style, spiced up. She pairs a strapless denim top with mustard cargos and throws in maroon heels to prove that off-duty looks don’t have to be boring.

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

More News Coverage

Anyaa SinghBorder 2

RELATED STORIES

When It's Time To Party, Madonna Is...
When It's Time To Party, Madonna Is...
Geraldine, The Fearless Rulebreaker
Geraldine, The Fearless Rulebreaker
Ayesha, The Girl Who Took Our Dil
Ayesha, The Girl Who Took Our Dil
Parul Gulati Is The Maalkin Of Bold Fashion
Parul Gulati Is The Maalkin Of Bold Fashion
The Stunning Simplicity Of Sai Pallavi
The Stunning Simplicity Of Sai Pallavi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

Bone-Chilling Morning in Haryana's Karnal Caught on Camera1:16

Bone-Chilling Morning in Haryana's Karnal Caught on Camera

PM Modi attends official dinner hosted by Oman Deputy PM in Muscat2:28

PM Modi attends official dinner hosted by Oman Deputy PM...

Watch Lionel Messi's day at Anant Ambani's Vantara3:41

Watch Lionel Messi's day at Anant Ambani's Vantara

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO