Hey Anyaa, Why Are You Stealing Our Dil?

After her stint in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Anyaa Singh is all set to feature on the big screen with Border 2. She is quickly emerging as one of those girls whose style feels fresh without trying too hard.

With clean silhouettes and a knack for making even the simplest look feel chic, she is a millennial with fashion choices that are totally Gen Z-approved!

IMAGE: Going for a concert? Anyaa’s purple metallic top and skirt combo is pure Gen Z chaos in the best way. Also, don’t miss the matching eyeshadow! All photographs: Kind courtesy Anyaa Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Got a Christmas party invite and zero outfit ideas? Anyaa’s red cutout gown with a thigh-high slit and a gold buckle at the waist is your holiday outfit cue.

IMAGE: The Gen Z bridesmaid outfit you’re looking for! She keeps it fresh in a modish butter yellow and white lehenga, with cute tassels bordering the chunni.

IMAGE: Tres chic, tres cool. Anyaa exudes full mademoiselle energy in a black halter gown, with a rose blooming at the neckline.

IMAGE: When she walks into a room, she makes the whole place shimmer. Her sheer gold gown is a look that can never go wrong.

IMAGE: Every girl needs a pastel gingham dress in her wardrobe and Anyaa shows exactly why. Sweet, fuss-free and very Gen Z, she pairs hers with dusty orange heels.

IMAGE: Street style, spiced up. She pairs a strapless denim top with mustard cargos and throws in maroon heels to prove that off-duty looks don’t have to be boring.