Geraldine, The Fearless Rulebreaker

Geraldine Viswanathan isn’t trying to fit into anyone’s fashion box and that’s exactly what makes her style so interesting.

This Australian actress of Indian descent, last seen in Marvel’s Thunderbolts and now joining the Peacock comedy, Dig, brings the same confidence to fashion that she does to her roles. Her looks feel personal, slightly offbeat and refreshingly rule-breaking.

She dresses like she’s always having fun and that’s her biggest style flex.

IMAGE: Geraldine is red-y to slay in this slit dress, stockings and heels. Not everyone can pull this off; she, though, makes it look easy! All photographs: Kind courtesy Geraldine Viswanathan/Instagram

IMAGE: She lets her love for pups do the talking in a black balloon dress finished with a polka dotted hem, layered necklaces with a huge dog pendant and a dog-print bag with dog charms.

IMAGE: Geraldine really seems to love polka dots. She turns a white polka-dot dress into something straight out of a vintage fantasy, styling it with sheer dotted gloves.

IMAGE: She makes a simple black tank top look chic by pairing it with quirky earrings that look like real flowers.

IMAGE: Geraldine turns a clothes clip into a fashion accessory. Pinned onto her blue strap, its tongue-in-cheek styling proves that fashion has no rules.

IMAGE: A party between different patterns! A chequered corset, floral asymmetrical skirt and an animal-print scrunchie shouldn’t work together but, on her, it somehow makes sense.

IMAGE: Geraldine looks like she’s ready to walk the runway in a gold coloured gown that comes with a sheer hood -- fashion-forward and fearless!