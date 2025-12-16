Ayesha, The Girl Who Took Our Dil

Whether she’s setting the dance floor on fire or giving fashion goals, Ayesha Khan can truly do it all.

The actress recently grabbed eyeballs with her performance in Dhurandhar’s song, Shararat, where her moves and confidence stole the spotlight. Now, she’s back in the limelight with her role alongside Kapil Sharma in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Beyond the performances, Ayesha’s style game continues to turn heads. Whether it’s a sultry gown, a formal pantsuit or a traditional sari, she owns each look with equal ease.

IMAGE: Ayesha switches gears to full baddie mode in a cherry red faux-leather dress paired with a ruby pendant diamond necklace. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ayesha Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: In an ombre purple sharara set, she steps straight out of a period epic into 2025.

IMAGE: Draped in a lustrous mint green tissue sari, she leans into full '80s Bollywood nostalgia. The pearl choker and matching studs add to the retro heroine moment.

IMAGE: Ayesha time-travels to the Victorian era in a black slip dress, styled with sheer net gloves and layered pearls.

IMAGE: She shows us exactly how power dressing is done in a sharp pinstriped pantsuit paired with a crisp white shirt and matching tie.

IMAGE: In a red sweetheart-neckline corset gown with draped detailing, Ayesha gives a look that feels tailor-made for Christmas and after-dark celebrations.

IMAGE: She looks like a character out of a romance novel in a floral dress with puff sleeves; the dainty neckpiece adds to the soft, dreamy energy.