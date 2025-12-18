HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
When It's Time To Party, Madonna Is...

December 18, 2025 11:52 IST

If there’s one thing Madonna Sebastian knows to do with ease, it's how to dress for a good party!

With the holiday season in full swing, the Drive actress’ wardrobe feels like the perfect mix of bold, playful and dance-floor approved. From statement dresses to cool co-ords, Madonna’s party looks are always on point. She keeps it confident, a little experimental and just glam enough to stand out.

This is all the inspiration you need when your calendar is packed with year-end plans. 

IMAGE: Madonna keeps it clean and cool in a white high-neck dress, the kind of no-fuss pick that works perfectly for house parties. All photographs: Kind courtesy Madonna Sebastian/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A black satin silk corset gown keeps you sleek and party-ready. It’s the kind of look you pick when you want minimal effort, maximum impact and zero room for regret.

 

IMAGE: Madonna’s olive green brocade corset and wrap skirt, layered with an oversized trench, is all the holiday drama you need.

 

IMAGE: A white shirt layered with a sweater vest and faux leather skirt is ideal for a fun evening with your pals.

 

IMAGE: When plans pop up last minute, a white slip dress with a sultry slit saves the day.

 

IMAGE: A printed red coord set is how Madonna sneaks desi drama into party dressing.

 

IMAGE: Metallics and party season go hand-in-hand! Madonna’s cowl neck metallic dress is for girls who want to shine brighter than a disco ball.

