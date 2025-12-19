HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is Medha Rana The New National Crush?

December 19, 2025 10:09 IST

Medha Rana, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Border 2, has the potential of becoming the new national crush.

There’s a natural ease to the way she dresses -- playful silhouettes, soft colours and looks that feel relatable yet camera-ready. She balances that girl-next-door charm with moments of bold styling, switching between cute and statement-making fits.

Whether it’s a casual day look or a dressed-up moment, Medha’s fashion choices feel real, wearable and fuss-free. 

IMAGE: You can never go wrong with a simple kurta worn with oxidized jhumkas and a black bindi. All photographs: Kind courtesy Medha Rana/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Need some outfit inspo for your winter vacay? Medha has your back! Keep it cute and cosy in a snug turtleneck, mini skirt, jacket and black stockings.

 

IMAGE: She poses in an embroidered velvet crop top and pencil skirt that feels desi, dressy and perfect for any celebration.

 

IMAGE: She subtly elevated the look of her sheer grey sari by simple accessorizing with a dainty necklace and silver chudis.

 

IMAGE: Medha complements her heavily embellished chocolate brown lehenga with a plain velvet halter blouse, letting texture do the talking.

 

IMAGE: This holiday season, make your sweatshirts party ready by pairing them with sequinned skirts and ditching jewellery altogether. Low effort, high impact!

 

IMAGE: Medha’s satin silk corset bodycon with drooping shoulders is romantic dressing at its peak!

