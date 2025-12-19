Is Medha Rana The New National Crush?

Medha Rana, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Border 2, has the potential of becoming the new national crush.

There’s a natural ease to the way she dresses -- playful silhouettes, soft colours and looks that feel relatable yet camera-ready. She balances that girl-next-door charm with moments of bold styling, switching between cute and statement-making fits.

Whether it’s a casual day look or a dressed-up moment, Medha’s fashion choices feel real, wearable and fuss-free.

IMAGE: You can never go wrong with a simple kurta worn with oxidized jhumkas and a black bindi. All photographs: Kind courtesy Medha Rana/Instagram

IMAGE: Need some outfit inspo for your winter vacay? Medha has your back! Keep it cute and cosy in a snug turtleneck, mini skirt, jacket and black stockings.

IMAGE: She poses in an embroidered velvet crop top and pencil skirt that feels desi, dressy and perfect for any celebration.

IMAGE: She subtly elevated the look of her sheer grey sari by simple accessorizing with a dainty necklace and silver chudis.

IMAGE: Medha complements her heavily embellished chocolate brown lehenga with a plain velvet halter blouse, letting texture do the talking.

IMAGE: This holiday season, make your sweatshirts party ready by pairing them with sequinned skirts and ditching jewellery altogether. Low effort, high impact!

IMAGE: Medha’s satin silk corset bodycon with drooping shoulders is romantic dressing at its peak!