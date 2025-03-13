Nora, Alia Go Bling-Bling In...

Shimmer. Shine. Dazzle. Glimmer.

These aren't just saris; they're masterclasses in sequinned storytelling that have redefined glamour.

And who better to tell them than the stars who bring the drama to our screens?

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt blends in with the sunset skies in her blush pink sequinned sari and a gorgeous neckpiece from Sabyasachi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi slithers into the spotlight in an elegantly-draped vibrant green sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

IMAGE: And then there's Janhvi Kapoor in her pulled-back hair, baby pink sari and those huge stud earrings that catch the light oh-so-perfectly. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor /Instagram

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar looks like a celestial being in a pristine white ensemble and blinding ornaments. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday's scintillating floral number has a playful vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan matches her diamond jewellery flawlessly with her metallic sari, stepping out in a look that's pure brilliance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone was goddess redefined in her champagne sequinned sari, backless blouse and custom Sabya jewellery at the 77th BAFTAs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande Jain recreates Rekha's gorgeous look in the Kaisi Paheli Zindagani song from Parineeta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram

