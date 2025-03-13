HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Nora, Alia Go Bling-Bling In...

Nora, Alia Go Bling-Bling In...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 13, 2025 10:25 IST

x

Shimmer. Shine. Dazzle. Glimmer.

These aren't just saris; they're masterclasses in sequinned storytelling that have redefined glamour.

And who better to tell them than the stars who bring the drama to our screens?

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt blends in with the sunset skies in her blush pink sequinned sari and a gorgeous neckpiece from Sabyasachi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi slithers into the spotlight in an elegantly-draped vibrant green sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: And then there's Janhvi Kapoor in her pulled-back hair, baby pink sari and those huge stud earrings that catch the light oh-so-perfectly. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar looks like a celestial being in a pristine white ensemble and blinding ornaments. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday's scintillating floral number has a playful vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan matches her diamond jewellery flawlessly with her metallic sari, stepping out in a look that's pure brilliance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone was goddess redefined in her champagne sequinned sari, backless blouse and custom Sabya jewellery at the 77th BAFTAs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Ankita Lokhande Jain

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande Jain recreates Rekha's gorgeous look in the Kaisi Paheli Zindagani song from Parineeta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram 

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sonam, Shanaya, Rhea Woo Paris
Sonam, Shanaya, Rhea Woo Paris
Sara, Sreeleela, Shreya Stun In Barbie Pink
Sara, Sreeleela, Shreya Stun In Barbie Pink
When Wamiqa, Keerthy Want To Make A Bold Statement...
When Wamiqa, Keerthy Want To Make A Bold Statement...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Tallest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 3

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

VIDEOS

Preparations in full swing for opening of Asia's largest Tulip garden in Srinagar4:46

Preparations in full swing for opening of Asia's largest...

PM Modi conferred with Mauritius Highest Civilian Award13:35

PM Modi conferred with Mauritius Highest Civilian Award

MPs celebrate Holi with Gulal at Parliament Premises3:20

MPs celebrate Holi with Gulal at Parliament Premises

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD