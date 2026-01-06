Nitibha And Her Many Moods

From quitting a corporate job at Google to stepping into the spotlight in Bigg Boss 10, Nitibha Kaul has always done things her way.

Fast forward to now and she’s a full blown fashion and beauty influencer with a wardrobe that proves she’s here to experiment, play and slay. Add to that her recent engagement following a dreamy proposal and Nitibha is clearly in her best era.

Whether it’s red carpet glam, festive dressing, school girl chic or beachside bikinis, she wears it all with confidence.

IMAGE: She chose a sweet white skater dress for her special day. All photographs: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

IMAGE: In a one-shoulder red corset gown with a thigh-high slit, Nitibha knows exactly what she’s doing. She's bold, confident and impossible to ignore.

IMAGE: Satin silk, sculpted cutouts, a statement brooch and a balloon skirt give this black dress layers of drama. The glossy red lip and white Gucci bag keep it sharp and polished.

IMAGE: Nitibha looks like a desi princess in a teal floral lehenga paired with an embellished halter blouse. The chandelier jhumkas and that contrast red potli bag add just the right pop.

IMAGE: For her birthday, she turns up the heat in a sequinned black cowl-neck top with an open back, teamed with a faux leather skirt that features a daring slit.

IMAGE: Nitibha shows how the school girl aesthetic is done right in a sweatshirt worn over a striped shirt, a maroon mini skirt and tan knee-high boots. The Dior saddle bag is the final cool touch.

IMAGE: Take notes on how to mix traditional and modern from Nitibha as she poses in a two-toned black and green pre-draped sari with a strapless blouse and emerald necklace.

IMAGE: She keeps it effortless at the pool in a baby pink strapless two-piece.