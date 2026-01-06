HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nitibha And Her Many Moods

By REDIFF STYLE
January 06, 2026

From quitting a corporate job at Google to stepping into the spotlight in Bigg Boss 10, Nitibha Kaul has always done things her way.

Fast forward to now and she’s a full blown fashion and beauty influencer with a wardrobe that proves she’s here to experiment, play and slay. Add to that her recent engagement following a dreamy proposal and Nitibha is clearly in her best era.

Whether it’s red carpet glam, festive dressing, school girl chic or beachside bikinis, she wears it all with confidence.

Nitibha Kaul

IMAGE: She chose a sweet white skater dress for her special day. All photographs: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In a one-shoulder red corset gown with a thigh-high slit, Nitibha knows exactly what she’s doing. She's bold, confident and impossible to ignore.

 

IMAGE: Satin silk, sculpted cutouts, a statement brooch and a balloon skirt give this black dress layers of drama. The glossy red lip and white Gucci bag keep it sharp and polished.

 

IMAGE: Nitibha looks like a desi princess in a teal floral lehenga paired with an embellished halter blouse. The chandelier jhumkas and that contrast red potli bag add just the right pop.

 

IMAGE: For her birthday, she turns up the heat in a sequinned black cowl-neck top with an open back, teamed with a faux leather skirt that features a daring slit.

 

IMAGE: Nitibha shows how the school girl aesthetic is done right in a sweatshirt worn over a striped shirt, a maroon mini skirt and tan knee-high boots. The Dior saddle bag is the final cool touch.

 

IMAGE: Take notes on how to mix traditional and modern from Nitibha as she poses in a two-toned black and green pre-draped sari with a strapless blouse and emerald necklace.

 

IMAGE: She keeps it effortless at the pool in a baby pink strapless two-piece.

