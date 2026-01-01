Yamini And Her Eccentricity!

If fashion had a personality, Yamini Bhaskar’s would be unapologetically eccentric.

The Psych Siddhartha actress loves her traditional wear but never plays it safe with them. With print clashes, blouses surprises and accessories, she always makes you look twice.

But don’t mistake her for just a desi girl. She effortlessly switches lanes and slays western silhouettes with equal confidence.

IMAGE: A riot of colours and textures, Yamini’s multi-fabric sari paired with a yellow blouse and sunglasses feels like wearable art. All photographs: Kind courtesy Yamini Bhaskar/Instagram

IMAGE: Her sheer sunshine yellow sari embossed with shiny leaves and styled with a grey sleeveless blouse and jhumkas is soft, striking and impossible to ignore.

IMAGE: Yamini’s rani pink floral salwar suit gets a cool-girl update with a spaghetti kurta, scalloped dupatta, sunglasses, bindi and oxidised chandbaalis.

IMAGE: She reminds us that saris can be quirky as she drapes a white cotton one with baby elephant and butterfly prints over a pink sequinned blouse.

IMAGE: Switching gears, Yamini goes sleek in a white full-sleeve bodycon dress with a corset bodice and dainty jewellery.

IMAGE: In a printed green bralette teamed with off-white bottoms, she shows that she is definitely a girl who can do it all.

IMAGE: Wearing a black bikini top, distressed denims and a printed floor-length shrug, Yamini brings drama to off-duty dressing.