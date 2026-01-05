Meet Aviva Baig, Priyanka Gandhi's Stylish Bahu

We may just have found a new Gen Z fashion girl to obsess over. Stylish, cool and refreshingly unfussy, Delhi-based photographer Aviva Baig’s wardrobe is every fashion girlie’s dream.

Everyone wants to know more about this pretty lass who recently got engaged to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s son, Raihan Vadra. While she is gaining fame for her personal life, one must not overlook the praise her style deserves.

It feels young, wearable and totally bookmark-worthy, making her one of the most exciting new names to watch in the fashion space right now.

IMAGE: For her engagement, Aviva chose a brinjal-hued silk sari detailed with subtle floral work. Understated, meaningful and timeless. All photographs: Kind courtesy Aviva Baig/Instagram

IMAGE: A white cropped shirt paired with dark-wash denims shows her knack for clean dressing. The mustard Bottega Veneta bag adds a pop that lifts the whole look.

IMAGE: In a strapless cherry red dress with soft draping, Aviva lets the silhouette shine. No jewellery, no heavy makeup, just confidence!

IMAGE: A gold satin tie-up shirt worn with a gold sequinned lehenga feels festive without being predictable. The matching bag seals the deal.

IMAGE: A long tiered dress splashed with colourful stripes captures Aviva’s relaxed holiday mood. Easy, breezy and perfect for sun-soaked days.

IMAGE: A grey sari styled with a spaghetti blouse and potli bag makes for a sleek evening look that feels modern and fuss-free.

IMAGE: Metallic strapless top, a glossy draped beige skirt and a sheer embroidered jacket make for a standout fusion look.