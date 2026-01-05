HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Meet Aviva Baig, Priyanka Gandhi's Stylish Bahu

Meet Aviva Baig, Priyanka Gandhi's Stylish Bahu

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2026 12:28 IST

x

We may just have found a new Gen Z fashion girl to obsess over. Stylish, cool and refreshingly unfussy, Delhi-based photographer Aviva Baig’s wardrobe is every fashion girlie’s dream.

Everyone wants to know more about this pretty lass who recently got engaged to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s son, Raihan Vadra. While she is gaining fame for her personal life, one must not overlook the praise her style deserves.

It feels young, wearable and totally bookmark-worthy, making her one of the most exciting new names to watch in the fashion space right now. 

IMAGE: For her engagement, Aviva chose a brinjal-hued silk sari detailed with subtle floral work. Understated, meaningful and timeless. All photographs: Kind courtesy Aviva Baig/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A white cropped shirt paired with dark-wash denims shows her knack for clean dressing. The mustard Bottega Veneta bag adds a pop that lifts the whole look.

 

IMAGE: In a strapless cherry red dress with soft draping, Aviva lets the silhouette shine. No jewellery, no heavy makeup, just confidence!

 

IMAGE: A gold satin tie-up shirt worn with a gold sequinned lehenga feels festive without being predictable. The matching bag seals the deal.

 

IMAGE: A long tiered dress splashed with colourful stripes captures Aviva’s relaxed holiday mood. Easy, breezy and perfect for sun-soaked days.

 

IMAGE: A grey sari styled with a spaghetti blouse and potli bag makes for a sleek evening look that feels modern and fuss-free.

 

IMAGE: Metallic strapless top, a glossy draped beige skirt and a sheer embroidered jacket make for a standout fusion look.

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

More News Coverage

Aviva BaigRaihan Vadra

RELATED STORIES

Neha's Style Guide For Office Baddies
Neha's Style Guide For Office Baddies
Pretty, Pretty Simran
Pretty, Pretty Simran
Yamini And Her Eccentricity!
Yamini And Her Eccentricity!
Tharnika's Too Cute For...
Tharnika's Too Cute For...
Nayan Sarika Just Stole Our Heart
Nayan Sarika Just Stole Our Heart

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 3

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

VIDEOS

Caracas Devastated After US Attack, Locals Share Tragedy6:38

Caracas Devastated After US Attack, Locals Share Tragedy

Fresh Snow Transforms Sonamarg Into Winter Wonderland2:17

Fresh Snow Transforms Sonamarg Into Winter Wonderland

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Make a Stylish Arrival on Set1:26

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Make a Stylish Arrival on...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO