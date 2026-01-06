HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Pooja, Jiya, Janhvi, Ananya Are Going Back To School

Pooja, Jiya, Janhvi, Ananya Are Going Back To School

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 06, 2026 11:53 IST

x

The school girl aesthetic is not about looking like a young child. It’s about playing with nostalgia and structure, then giving it a sharp, grown-up twist.

It is collared shirts, pleated skirts, knee-high socks, loafers, sweaters and blazers but styled with confidence, layering and a touch of attitude.

What was once strictly ‘uniform-coded’ is now a fashion favourite. It’s cute, preppy, slightly rebellious and it’s having a major moment in celeb wardrobes.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor is having fun with layers as she tops her knitted Miu Miu coord with a chequered cropped shirt and an oversized shirt. Add knee-high socks and pointed sandals and suddenly detention sounds fashionable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jiya Shankar nails the cosy version of the trend in a navy V-neck sweatshirt worn with a brown chequered shirt. Black loafers and white socks seal the deal for a look that feels straight out of a stylish campus movie. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde turns classroom basics into fashion math by layering a vest over a sheer pinstripe shirt and finishing with a balloon skirt. Clean, crisp and the kind of look that says top the class. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill gives the aesthetic a soft neutral spin with a black sweater layered over a collared shirt, paired with a beige pleated skirt. The socks and Mary Janes add just enough sweetness. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday makes preppy look fun in an oversized red sweatshirt worn with a beige pleated mini. Grey socks and shiny loafers give the outfit that ‘I just threw this on and still look cool’ energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor looks like the popular student in a black-and-white checkered coord, topped with a high pony and finished with a bow and pearls. Cute, coordinated and very Pinterest-board worthy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy goes oversized and sharp in a roomy beige blazer and a grey pleated skirt, proving that the school girl aesthetic can switch on power dressing mode. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Most Daring Fashion Looks Of 2025
The Most Daring Fashion Looks Of 2025
When Ananya, Janhvi, Alia Travelled Back In Time...
When Ananya, Janhvi, Alia Travelled Back In Time...
Janhvi, Alia, Krithi Drench Themselves In...
Janhvi, Alia, Krithi Drench Themselves In...
Going For A Concert? Read Sharvari, Kriti's Tips First
Going For A Concert? Read Sharvari, Kriti's Tips First
The Hottest Cholis Of 2025
The Hottest Cholis Of 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 3

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

VIDEOS

Scuffle Breaks Out in Bidar Meeting Between BJP MLA and Congress MLC1:12

Scuffle Breaks Out in Bidar Meeting Between BJP MLA and...

Maduro departs federal courthouse after pleading 'not guilty' for return to Brooklyn jail2:00

Maduro departs federal courthouse after pleading 'not...

'HathYogi' Shankar Puri's Standing Tapasya Stuns Magh Mela Devotees2:31

'HathYogi' Shankar Puri's Standing Tapasya Stuns Magh...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO