Pooja, Jiya, Janhvi, Ananya Are Going Back To School

The school girl aesthetic is not about looking like a young child. It’s about playing with nostalgia and structure, then giving it a sharp, grown-up twist.

It is collared shirts, pleated skirts, knee-high socks, loafers, sweaters and blazers but styled with confidence, layering and a touch of attitude.

What was once strictly ‘uniform-coded’ is now a fashion favourite. It’s cute, preppy, slightly rebellious and it’s having a major moment in celeb wardrobes.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor is having fun with layers as she tops her knitted Miu Miu coord with a chequered cropped shirt and an oversized shirt. Add knee-high socks and pointed sandals and suddenly detention sounds fashionable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Jiya Shankar nails the cosy version of the trend in a navy V-neck sweatshirt worn with a brown chequered shirt. Black loafers and white socks seal the deal for a look that feels straight out of a stylish campus movie. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde turns classroom basics into fashion math by layering a vest over a sheer pinstripe shirt and finishing with a balloon skirt. Clean, crisp and the kind of look that says top the class. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill gives the aesthetic a soft neutral spin with a black sweater layered over a collared shirt, paired with a beige pleated skirt. The socks and Mary Janes add just enough sweetness. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday makes preppy look fun in an oversized red sweatshirt worn with a beige pleated mini. Grey socks and shiny loafers give the outfit that ‘I just threw this on and still look cool’ energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor looks like the popular student in a black-and-white checkered coord, topped with a high pony and finished with a bow and pearls. Cute, coordinated and very Pinterest-board worthy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram