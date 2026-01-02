HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Pretty, Pretty Simran

Pretty, Pretty Simran

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2026 11:22 IST

x

If the term 'girl-next-door' had to be described, Simran Choudhary's Instagam feed would fit right into the description.

The Vanara actress’ cottage core aesthetic, romantic silhouettes and breezy storybook outfits feels like flipping through the pages of a children’s fairytale. Her outfits have a certain innocence that manages to make heads turn.

Let’s take a look at some of her most dreamy style moments. 

IMAGE: Simran’s off white long dress dotted with tiny flowers seems straight out of a countryside fairytale. All photographs: Kind courtesy Simran Choudhary/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In a pink dress printed with royal blue florals and tie-up shoulders, she looks like a painting come to life. The colours do all the work, no extra styling needed.

 

IMAGE: Simran makes even a simple black cotton sari feel like a dream as she drapes one beautifully; her only accessory is a tiny bindi.

 

IMAGE: She reminds us of a cute character from a children’s book in a white tee, red skirt, beret, black stockings and ballet shoes.

 

IMAGE: Simran’s white balloon dress with waist cutouts needs nothing else. Sometimes the silhouette alone is enough to seal the whole look.

 

IMAGE: Her backless black dress paired with soft glam shows how simplicity can still feel quietly bold. No jewellery, no fuss, just confidence.

 

IMAGE: Simran’s yellow cutout beach gown with a thigh-high slit captures sunshine, breeze and ease in one frame.

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

More News Coverage

Simran ChoudharyVanara

RELATED STORIES

Nayan Sarika Just Stole Our Heart
Nayan Sarika Just Stole Our Heart
Hebah Patel's Style Comes With A Twist
Hebah Patel's Style Comes With A Twist
Anaswara Makes Tradition Trendy
Anaswara Makes Tradition Trendy
Bindu's Bold Fashion Choices
Bindu's Bold Fashion Choices
Sweet, Shimmery Ragini Is All About...
Sweet, Shimmery Ragini Is All About...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 2

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 3

Recipe: Katori Chaat

VIDEOS

Kanyakumari Witnesses India's First Sunrise of 20261:07

Kanyakumari Witnesses India's First Sunrise of 2026

CM Yogi's Intervention Helps Indira Nagar Woman Get Her Home Back2:44

CM Yogi's Intervention Helps Indira Nagar Woman Get Her...

Vidya Balan celebrates her birthday with the paparazzi0:58

Vidya Balan celebrates her birthday with the paparazzi

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO