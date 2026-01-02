Pretty, Pretty Simran

If the term 'girl-next-door' had to be described, Simran Choudhary's Instagam feed would fit right into the description.

The Vanara actress’ cottage core aesthetic, romantic silhouettes and breezy storybook outfits feels like flipping through the pages of a children’s fairytale. Her outfits have a certain innocence that manages to make heads turn.

Let’s take a look at some of her most dreamy style moments.

IMAGE: Simran’s off white long dress dotted with tiny flowers seems straight out of a countryside fairytale. All photographs: Kind courtesy Simran Choudhary/Instagram

IMAGE: In a pink dress printed with royal blue florals and tie-up shoulders, she looks like a painting come to life. The colours do all the work, no extra styling needed.

IMAGE: Simran makes even a simple black cotton sari feel like a dream as she drapes one beautifully; her only accessory is a tiny bindi.

IMAGE: She reminds us of a cute character from a children’s book in a white tee, red skirt, beret, black stockings and ballet shoes.

IMAGE: Simran’s white balloon dress with waist cutouts needs nothing else. Sometimes the silhouette alone is enough to seal the whole look.

IMAGE: Her backless black dress paired with soft glam shows how simplicity can still feel quietly bold. No jewellery, no fuss, just confidence.

IMAGE: Simran’s yellow cutout beach gown with a thigh-high slit captures sunshine, breeze and ease in one frame.