HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Tharnika's Too Cute For...

Tharnika's Too Cute For...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 31, 2025 14:04 IST

x

Tharnika Rao, who has stepped into the spotlight with her debut film, Kombuseevi, already has a style that feels refreshingly confident.

Effortless, elegant and quietly striking, she proves that you don’t need loud fashion to make a statement. While her wardrobe leans towards modern Gen Z, Tharnika also enjoys celebrating her south Indian roots, dressing up in saris and gajras from time to time.

It’s this balance that makes her fashion journey worth watching. 

IMAGE: Tharnika’s satin bronze top and chocolate brown sequinned skirt is an NYE look to bookmark if you’re looking for something low effort and statement making. All photographs: Kind courtesy Tharnika Rao/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She slips into a strapless red jumpsuit that lets you eat, dance and look festive.

 

IMAGE: Sun, sand or a quick break from the city, a strapless floral mini like Tharnika’s is that no-brainer vacation pick. Easy, flirty and always photo-ready!

 

IMAGE: Orange is clearly having its moment and Tharnika leans right into it in a bright, draped version that does all the talking for you.

 

IMAGE: Looking for some outfit inspo for your next concert? Tharnika’s got your back in a blue top, grey cargos and Nike sneakers.

 

IMAGE: Lesson 101 on how to make a super casual look like distressed denims and a plain top look chic!

 

IMAGE: Desi charm, dialled all the way up! Doesn't she look absolutely graceful in a pink half sari worn with a green brocade skirt?

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

More News Coverage

Tharnika RaoKombuseevi

RELATED STORIES

Shriya Makes Swimwear Look So Luxe!
Shriya Makes Swimwear Look So Luxe!
Malvika Goes Desi With A Twist
Malvika Goes Desi With A Twist
Parul Gulati Is The Maalkin Of Bold Fashion
Parul Gulati Is The Maalkin Of Bold Fashion
The Stunning Simplicity Of Sai Pallavi
The Stunning Simplicity Of Sai Pallavi
Ayesha, The Girl Who Took Our Dil
Ayesha, The Girl Who Took Our Dil

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 2

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 3

Recipe: Katori Chaat

VIDEOS

SEE: Himalayan Ranges in pink hues, illuminated under last sunrise of the year 20251:02

SEE: Himalayan Ranges in pink hues, illuminated under...

Vande Bharat Sleeper train clocks 180 kmph between Kota-Nagda section0:24

Vande Bharat Sleeper train clocks 180 kmph between...

Dhvani Bhanushali makes a chic appearance at Mumbai Airport0:54

Dhvani Bhanushali makes a chic appearance at Mumbai Airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO