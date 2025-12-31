Tharnika's Too Cute For...

Tharnika Rao, who has stepped into the spotlight with her debut film, Kombuseevi, already has a style that feels refreshingly confident.

Effortless, elegant and quietly striking, she proves that you don’t need loud fashion to make a statement. While her wardrobe leans towards modern Gen Z, Tharnika also enjoys celebrating her south Indian roots, dressing up in saris and gajras from time to time.

It’s this balance that makes her fashion journey worth watching.

IMAGE: Tharnika’s satin bronze top and chocolate brown sequinned skirt is an NYE look to bookmark if you’re looking for something low effort and statement making. All photographs: Kind courtesy Tharnika Rao/Instagram

IMAGE: She slips into a strapless red jumpsuit that lets you eat, dance and look festive.

IMAGE: Sun, sand or a quick break from the city, a strapless floral mini like Tharnika’s is that no-brainer vacation pick. Easy, flirty and always photo-ready!

IMAGE: Orange is clearly having its moment and Tharnika leans right into it in a bright, draped version that does all the talking for you.

IMAGE: Looking for some outfit inspo for your next concert? Tharnika’s got your back in a blue top, grey cargos and Nike sneakers.

IMAGE: Lesson 101 on how to make a super casual look like distressed denims and a plain top look chic!

IMAGE: Desi charm, dialled all the way up! Doesn't she look absolutely graceful in a pink half sari worn with a green brocade skirt?

