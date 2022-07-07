When Aishwarya Stunned In Saris

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can carry off any garment with ease, she looks particularly beautiful in a sari.

Presenting some eye-catching moments from Aishwarya's style file, when she wore what is often called 'the six yards of elegance' with grace.

IMAGE: Aishwarya goes ornate for the festive season with this beautiful gold sari and gold jhumkas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram



Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram IMAGE: For Isha Ambani's grand wedding with Anand Piramal, Aishwarya chose to wear a red sari bordered with gold

Bright red lips and a heavy gold choker gave her a regal look.

IMAGE: Aishwarya looked like a dream in a sheer Sabyasachi sari with an embellished border at the world premiere of Raavan.

The only accessories she wore were diamond studs, two rings and her beautiful smile.

Photograph: Paul Hackett/Reuters

IMAGE: In 2012, Aishwarya returned to Cannes after she gave birth to daughter Aaradhya.

Though she was criticised for her post-pregnancy weight, the diva shrugged off the extra kilos and the trolls in this gorgeous Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla chikan sari and ornate blouse.

Her smokey eyes and a soft up-do was a beautiful frame for the new mommy glow.

Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters