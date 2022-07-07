News
When Aishwarya Stunned In Saris

When Aishwarya Stunned In Saris

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: July 07, 2022 18:08 IST
While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can carry off any garment with ease, she looks particularly beautiful in a sari. 

Presenting some eye-catching moments from Aishwarya's style file, when she wore what is often called 'the six yards of elegance' with grace. 

 
IMAGE: Aishwarya goes ornate for the festive season with this beautiful gold sari and gold jhumkas.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: For Isha Ambani's grand wedding with Anand Piramal, Aishwarya chose to wear a red sari bordered with gold.
Bright red lips and a heavy gold choker gave her a regal look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Aishwarya looked like a dream in a sheer Sabyasachi sari with an embellished border at the world premiere of Raavan.
The only accessories she wore were diamond studs, two rings and her beautiful smile.
Photograph: Paul Hackett/Reuters

 

 
IMAGE: In 2012, Aishwarya returned to Cannes after she gave birth to daughter Aaradhya.
Though she was criticised for her post-pregnancy weight, the diva shrugged off the extra kilos and the trolls in this gorgeous Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla chikan sari and ornate blouse.
Her smokey eyes and a soft up-do was a beautiful frame for the new mommy glow.
Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

 

 
IMAGE: Back in 2004, Aishwarya showcased a Satya Paul sari at a fashion show in Mumbai.
She paired the dual-tone sari with a halter-neck blouse and chunky earrings.
Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
