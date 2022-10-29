News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Chef Sabya's Cocktail Samosas

Recipe: Chef Sabya's Cocktail Samosas

By Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
October 29, 2022 15:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

You don't really need an occasion to have samosas.

But why settle for the classic variety when you can try something more elaborate, with walnuts to boot.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's Cocktail Samosas can be had warm with tamarind and coriander chutney.

Chef Sabya told Chef Sanjeev Kapoor that he was inspired by cooking wizards like American chef Charlie Trotter, of the eponymously named Charlie Trotter's in Chicago, MasterChef Australia judge and chef Tetsuya Wakuda, Australian chef Neil Perry and the man behind Quantas catering and Pierre Gagnaire, whose Paris rue Balzac restaurant is famous for its fusion food.

And how did he answer the question about the ingredients that excite him? 'Anything and everything'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Cocktail Samosas

Serves: 5-6

Ingredients

  • ½ cup maida or all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup aata or wheat flour
  • Pinch salt
  • ½ tbsp oil
  • 2 tsp sugar, optional
  • Water
  • Oil for deep frying the samosas

For the stuffing

  • 2 tsp oil
  • ½ tsp dhania or coriander seeds
  • ½ tbsp ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 green chilly, chopped
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • ¼ cup green peas
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts
  • ½ tsp red chilly powder
  • Salt to taste
  • ¼ tsp garam masala
  • ¼ cup chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves
  • ½ tsp amchur or dried mango powder
  • 2 boiled potatoes, peeled and mashed

To serve

  • Tamarind chutney
  • Coriander chutney

Method

For the stuffing

  • Heat oil in a frying pan and add the coriander seeds.
    To this, add the chopped onion, ginger-garlic paste, green chilly and saute.
    Add the peas and the chopped walnuts.
    Add the mashed boiled potatoes followed by all the spices.
    Mix and cook until well done.
    Take off heat, cool and keep aside.

For the samosas

  • Combine the flour, wheat flour, sugar, salt in a bowl.
    To this, add ½ tbsp oil and a little water to knead into a stiff dough.
    Take a 1-inch diameter ball of dough and roll it into a thin circular sheet.
    Using a knife, divide the circle into two halves.
    Fold the ends of one half to form a perfect triangle shape and fill the stuffing into it.
    Seal the ends, by folding over, to prevent the stuffing from coming out.
  • Heat oil for deep frying in a kadhai or saucepan and deep-fry the samosas in batches until golden brown.
    Drain onto a tissue or paper towel-lined plate.
    Serve hot with tamarind and coriander chutney.

Editor's Note: For Jain samosas up the quanity of peas, skip the alu, ginger-garlic paste and onions.

To make your own chutneys, refer to Mini Ribeiro's Six Chutneys That'll Make Your Mouth Water.

 

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipes: Chocolate Barfi, Elaichi Peda
Recipes: Chocolate Barfi, Elaichi Peda
Recipes: Pyaz Ki Kachoris, Mirchi Vadas
Recipes: Pyaz Ki Kachoris, Mirchi Vadas
Recipe: Zelda Pande's Pav Bhaji
Recipe: Zelda Pande's Pav Bhaji
9 booked over forced religious conversions in UP
9 booked over forced religious conversions in UP
Delhi's air nears 'severe' zone; GRAP 3 to kick in
Delhi's air nears 'severe' zone; GRAP 3 to kick in
Social media now toolkits of terror groups: Jaishankar
Social media now toolkits of terror groups: Jaishankar
Disha Looks WOW!
Disha Looks WOW!

More like this

Recipe: Exotic Veggie Patty

Recipe: Exotic Veggie Patty

Recipe: Crispy Paneer Bread Pakora

Recipe: Crispy Paneer Bread Pakora

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances