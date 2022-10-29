Recipe: Chef Sabya's Cocktail Samosas

You don't really need an occasion to have samosas.

But why settle for the classic variety when you can try something more elaborate, with walnuts to boot.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's Cocktail Samosas can be had warm with tamarind and coriander chutney.

Chef Sabya told Chef Sanjeev Kapoor that he was inspired by cooking wizards like American chef Charlie Trotter, of the eponymously named Charlie Trotter's in Chicago, MasterChef Australia judge and chef Tetsuya Wakuda, Australian chef Neil Perry and the man behind Quantas catering and Pierre Gagnaire, whose Paris rue Balzac restaurant is famous for its fusion food.

And how did he answer the question about the ingredients that excite him? 'Anything and everything'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Cocktail Samosas

Serves: 5-6

Ingredients

½ cup maida or all-purpose flour

½ cup aata or wheat flour

Pinch salt

½ tbsp oil

2 tsp sugar, optional

Water

Oil for deep frying the samosas

For the stuffing

2 tsp oil

½ tsp dhania or coriander seeds

½ tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 green chilly, chopped

1 onion, chopped

¼ cup green peas

½ cup chopped walnuts

½ tsp red chilly powder

Salt to taste

¼ tsp garam masala

¼ cup chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

½ tsp amchur or dried mango powder

2 boiled potatoes, peeled and mashed

To serve

Tamarind chutney

Coriander chutney

Method

For the stuffing

Heat oil in a frying pan and add the coriander seeds.

To this, add the chopped onion, ginger-garlic paste, green chilly and saute.

Add the peas and the chopped walnuts.

Add the mashed boiled potatoes followed by all the spices.

Mix and cook until well done.

Take off heat, cool and keep aside.

For the samosas

Combine the flour, wheat flour, sugar, salt in a bowl.

To this, add ½ tbsp oil and a little water to knead into a stiff dough.

Take a 1-inch diameter ball of dough and roll it into a thin circular sheet.

Using a knife, divide the circle into two halves.

Fold the ends of one half to form a perfect triangle shape and fill the stuffing into it.

Seal the ends, by folding over, to prevent the stuffing from coming out.

Heat oil for deep frying in a kadhai or saucepan and deep-fry the samosas in batches until golden brown.

Drain onto a tissue or paper towel-lined plate.

Serve hot with tamarind and coriander chutney.

Editor's Note: For Jain samosas up the quanity of peas, skip the alu, ginger-garlic paste and onions.

To make your own chutneys, refer to Mini Ribeiro's Six Chutneys That'll Make Your Mouth Water.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.