Nikita's Flaunting...

By REDIFF STYLE
February 24, 2025
February 24, 2025 10:39 IST

Nikita Dutta has an innate ability to blend multiple fashion elements to create versatile looks.

Her sartorial choices, which range from playful lehengas to sophisticated dresses, showcase a diverse palette.

She will be seen next in Jewel Thief: The Red Sun and the web series, The Waking Of A Nation.

Nikita Dutta

IMAGE: Nikita Dutta is setting the bar high in her red silk sari, statement jhumkas, flawless makeup and a cute micro bindi. All photographs: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

 

Nikita Dutta

IMAGE: The white knitted dress and big pink pout plushie is a mood statement!

 

Nikita Dutta

IMAGE: She’s as exotic as those blooming orchids and those gorgeous gold earrings that catch the light just right.

 

Nikita Dutta

IMAGE: Hardly anyone can resist a slinky animal print slip dress paired with dramatic gold hoop earrings. It's a daring look that's fun and fabulous!

 

Nikita Dutta

IMAGE: This kitschy printed lehenga? Total party vibes! You can just feel the energy.

 

Nikita Dutta

IMAGE: Who would’ve thought pearls could look so chic with a yellow suit?

 

Nikita Dutta

IMAGE: Then there's her white dress strategy -- absolutely foolproof and forever stylish.

 

Nikita Dutta

IMAGE: One can't overlook the mirrorwork magic combined with a matching kundan ring.

Nikita Dutta

REDIFF STYLE
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
2024's Stunning Brides: Aditi, Surbhi, Aaliyah...
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
