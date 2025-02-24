Nikita's Flaunting...

Nikita Dutta has an innate ability to blend multiple fashion elements to create versatile looks.
Her sartorial choices, which range from playful lehengas to sophisticated dresses, showcase a diverse palette.
She will be seen next in Jewel Thief: The Red Sun and the web series, The Waking Of A Nation.
IMAGE: Nikita Dutta is setting the bar high in her red silk sari, statement jhumkas
, flawless makeup and a cute micro bindi
. All photographs: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram
IMAGE: The white knitted dress and big pink pout plushie is a mood statement!
IMAGE: She’s as exotic as those blooming orchids and those gorgeous gold earrings that catch the light just right.
IMAGE: Hardly anyone can resist a slinky animal print slip dress paired with dramatic gold hoop earrings. It's a daring look that's fun and fabulous!
IMAGE: This kitschy printed lehenga? Total party vibes! You can just feel the energy.
IMAGE: Who would’ve thought pearls could look so chic with a yellow suit?
IMAGE: Then there's her white dress strategy -- absolutely foolproof and forever stylish.
IMAGE: One can't overlook the mirrorwork magic combined with a matching kundan ring.
