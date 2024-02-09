News
Nikarika's Magical Secret!

Nikarika's Magical Secret!

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: February 09, 2024 11:47 IST
Flowy dresses are Niharika Konidela's vibe.

At the same time, she has wowed in the traditional drape too.   

The Telugu film actor and producer's style leans towards dramatic, edgy silhouettes. 

IMAGE: Be it the half-sari or the regular drape, Niharika knows how to make a striking appearance in the traditional silhouette. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Niharika Konidela/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She is the person to follow if you're looking for some sari inspiration. 

 

IMAGE: Her love for fashion extends to casual separates that will make it to your holiday mood board. 

 

IMAGE: Noodle straps + polka dots + frills + deep cutout back = refreshing vibe that's hard to overlook. 

 

IMAGE: This beauty likes her dresses in stripes, checks and prints. 

 

IMAGE: When she decks up in a lehenga... uff!

 

IMAGE: Doesn't the white and red combo look lovely on her?

 

IMAGE: 'Be your own sparkle,' she says.

 

IMAGE: She turns into a blushing beauty in an orange chiffon sari.

 

IMAGE: The actor charms in a red dress and a sweet smile.

 

REDIFF STYLE
