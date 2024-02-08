Fun, Fashionable Shraddha!

A graduate from law school, Shraddha Srinath likes to be known as an 'actress, not a heroine'.

Her style is the perfect reminder that there's no substitute for simplicity.

Co-star Ruhani Sharma feels Shraddha is the 'most gorgeous woman' she has met.

IMAGE: Isn't she a dream in pink?

IMAGE: What better way to flaunt those amazing collar bones than in a strappy top?

IMAGE: Wanna have fun with prints? Here's how you can do it.

IMAGE: Flowers, clearly, are a favourite with her.

IMAGE: Even when she goes sporty, she makes sure her shoulders are on full display.

IMAGE: A 'hopeless romantic', she's a die-hard fan of saris.

IMAGE: Who needs make up when your face sparkles brightly in the glow of the sun?