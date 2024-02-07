Do You Recognise This Pretty Lady?

Recipient of the Pride of Bengal Award 2023, Mimi Chakraborty juggles multiple hats.

A member of the Lok Sabha representing Jadavpur in West Bengal, she is also an actor, politician and singer who is touted as the 'lady with the golden heart.

IMAGE: Mimi oozes glamour and style in faux fur and multi-coloured sequins.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mimi Chakraborty/Instagram

IMAGE: Why a beautifully embroidered ivory outfit should be a must in your wardrobe.

IMAGE: When she drapes a sari and ends up looking so stunning, fans want Mimi to send her pic to NASA. 'They will include you besides the other stars,' one of them says.

IMAGE: She is a sari girl forever.

IMAGE: Move over pink! Red and white is the combo for the month.

IMAGE: Her gym vibe is a 10/10.

IMAGE: Just when we thought Mimi was not too fond of neutral shades, she showed up in an all-brown ensemble.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com