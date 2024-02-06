Meet Supiya, Rohan Bopanna's Beautiful Wife

While tennis star Rohan Bopanna has been winning hearts on the field, his wife Supriya has struck a chord on the Internet with both her wisdom and style.

As a psychologist, she enjoys penning her thoughts and quotes.

When it comes to her outfits, she is very individualistic yet low-key.

A natural beauty, she's gorgeous in just about anything she wears -- be it a silk salwar suit, an off-the-shoulder maxi or even an envy-inducing monochromatic sweater.

IMAGE: The husband-wife duo twin in black.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Supriya Bopanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Winter may be on its way out, but this pic will encourage you to bring on the knits.

IMAGE: She does make maxis look good on the beach.

IMAGE: Supriya is absolutely flawless in this eye-catching blue top.

IMAGE: She belts out a happy tune in green.

IMAGE: Clad in sequins and satin, she paints such a lovely picture in this salwar suit.

IMAGE: Hi there hottie! She's ready to party olive green.