Meet Supiya, Rohan Bopanna's Beautiful Wife

Meet Supiya, Rohan Bopanna's Beautiful Wife

By REDIFF STYLE
February 06, 2024 10:27 IST
While tennis star Rohan Bopanna has been winning hearts on the field, his wife Supriya has struck a chord on the Internet with both her wisdom and style. 

As a psychologist, she enjoys penning her thoughts and quotes.

When it comes to her outfits, she is very individualistic yet low-key. 

A natural beauty, she's gorgeous in just about anything she wears -- be it a silk salwar suit, an off-the-shoulder maxi or even an envy-inducing monochromatic sweater.    

IMAGE: The husband-wife duo twin in black. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Supriya Bopanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Winter may be on its way out, but this pic will encourage you to bring on the knits. 

 

IMAGE: She does make maxis look good on the beach.  

 

IMAGE: Supriya is absolutely flawless in this eye-catching blue top.

 

IMAGE: She belts out a happy tune in green. 

  

IMAGE: Clad in sequins and satin, she paints such a lovely picture in this salwar suit. 

 

IMAGE: Hi there hottie! She's ready to party olive green. 

