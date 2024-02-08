News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Virti's Flirty Date-Night Style

Virti's Flirty Date-Night Style

By REDIFF STYLE
February 08, 2024 08:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Daddy's princess Virti Vaghani enjoys experimenting with her outfits. 

The actor, who plays Sushmita Sen's daughter in Aarya, loves dressing up in memorable college girl looks. 

She's got style in spades and her wardrobe features some flattering, easy-to-wear pieces that refuse to steer into the category of formal wear. 

While there is nothing overtly romantic or super-dressy here, there's definitely inspiration for V-Day.  

IMAGE: If cool and confident was a pic, it would be this one. 
The green, ab-baring corset is a super sexy twist. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Virti Vaghani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Cutouts are always a cute addition to any outfit and this floral dress will take you from day to night with such ease.  

 

IMAGE: Take a cue from Virti and don't be afraid to dress down for a coffee date in ripped denims and an off-the-shoulder top.  

 

IMAGE: Strappy tops with high-waist khaki pants are always a good idea when you are stepping out to meet friends or that special someone. 

 

IMAGE: But nothing steals the charm of a lovely, printed dress with a deep vee neck. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Amazing Amy!
Amazing Amy!
Meghaa's Flawless Style
Meghaa's Flawless Style
Carry On, Sonam Bajwa
Carry On, Sonam Bajwa
Why Do We Overspeed On An Expressway?
Why Do We Overspeed On An Expressway?
B-Schools Struggle With Placements
B-Schools Struggle With Placements
'Disinflationary stance allows for rate cuts'
'Disinflationary stance allows for rate cuts'
Here Comes The Snow!
Here Comes The Snow!

More like this

Meet Supriya, Rohan Bopanna's Beautiful Wife

Meet Supriya, Rohan Bopanna's Beautiful Wife

Ruhani Will Make Your Heart Beat Faster

Ruhani Will Make Your Heart Beat Faster

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances