Virti's Flirty Date-Night Style

Daddy's princess Virti Vaghani enjoys experimenting with her outfits.

The actor, who plays Sushmita Sen's daughter in Aarya, loves dressing up in memorable college girl looks.

She's got style in spades and her wardrobe features some flattering, easy-to-wear pieces that refuse to steer into the category of formal wear.

While there is nothing overtly romantic or super-dressy here, there's definitely inspiration for V-Day.

IMAGE: If cool and confident was a pic, it would be this one.

The green, ab-baring corset is a super sexy twist.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Virti Vaghani/Instagram

IMAGE: Cutouts are always a cute addition to any outfit and this floral dress will take you from day to night with such ease.

IMAGE: Take a cue from Virti and don't be afraid to dress down for a coffee date in ripped denims and an off-the-shoulder top.

IMAGE: Strappy tops with high-waist khaki pants are always a good idea when you are stepping out to meet friends or that special someone.

IMAGE: But nothing steals the charm of a lovely, printed dress with a deep vee neck.