Is Prachi The Girl You Are Crushing On?

Prachi Tehlan's style is hatke.

The former captain of the Indian netball team has been bringing her A-game to the red carpet, on film sets and off-duty as well.

Since 2016, she has been carving a new career for herself as an actor as she joined the cast of the popular serial, Diya Aur Baati Hum.

She will be seen next in the Mohanlal starrer, Ram.

Understated yet elegant, her wardrobe is a masterclass about being positive about your body and embracing your curves.

IMAGE: Just look at Prachi decked up in sequins, glowing like a to-be bride.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Prachi Tehlan/Instagram

IMAGE: We can't decide what's more sinful, the cake drenched in chocolate or Prachi looking like an oomphalicious representation of the most decadent dessert!



IMAGE: Prachi clearly known how to play around with brown -- did you know it's considered the new black? She chooses to accessorise this beautiful sari with statement jewellery.

IMAGE: Take a cue from her on how to give a co-ord set a cool edge with aviators and chunky earrings.

IMAGE: Looks like she is in the mood for a walk on the wild side with this houndstooth-print figure-hugging number.

IMAGE: Prachi steals the show in feathery royal purple.

IMAGE: She delivers a picture-perfect moment in an off-white kurta pant set dotted with pink flowers.

IMAGE: Is athleisure boring? Of course not!