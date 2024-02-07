News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Is Prachi The Girl You Are Crushing On?

Is Prachi The Girl You Are Crushing On?

By REDIFF STYLE
February 07, 2024 10:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prachi Tehlan's style is hatke. 

The former captain of the Indian netball team has been bringing her A-game to the red carpet, on film sets and off-duty as well. 

Since 2016, she has been carving a new career for herself as an actor as she joined the cast of the popular serial, Diya Aur Baati Hum.

She will be seen next in the Mohanlal starrer, Ram

Understated yet elegant, her wardrobe is a masterclass about being positive about your body and embracing your curves. 

IMAGE: Just look at Prachi decked up in sequins, glowing like a to-be bride. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Prachi Tehlan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: We can't decide what's more sinful, the cake drenched in chocolate or Prachi looking like an oomphalicious representation of the most decadent dessert! 

 

IMAGE: Prachi clearly known how to play around with brown -- did you know it's considered the new black?
She chooses to accessorise this beautiful sari with statement jewellery.

 

IMAGE: Take a cue from her on how to give a co-ord set a cool edge with aviators and chunky earrings. 

 

IMAGE: Looks like she is in the mood for a walk on the wild side with this houndstooth-print figure-hugging number. 

 

IMAGE: Prachi steals the show in feathery royal purple. 

 

IMAGE: She delivers a picture-perfect moment in an off-white kurta pant set dotted with pink flowers. 

 

IMAGE: Is athleisure boring? Of course not! 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Amazing Amy!
Amazing Amy!
Meghaa's Flawless Style
Meghaa's Flawless Style
Carry On, Sonam Bajwa
Carry On, Sonam Bajwa
One who does good work never gets respect: Gadkari
One who does good work never gets respect: Gadkari
Why Did Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Split?
Why Did Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Split?
'US was my dream country': Another Indian attacked
'US was my dream country': Another Indian attacked
'Despite Covid we don't care about health'
'Despite Covid we don't care about health'

More like this

Meet Supriya, Rohan Bopanna's Beautiful Wife

Meet Supriya, Rohan Bopanna's Beautiful Wife

Ruhani Will Make Your Heart Beat Faster

Ruhani Will Make Your Heart Beat Faster

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances