Netra Mantena's Fab Bridal Looks

Everyone's still talking about Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s grand Udaipur nuptials.

The city of lakes turned into a real-life fairytale as the daughter of US-based pharma baron Rama Raju Mantena tied the knot in a four-day, ultra-luxurious celebration.

From beautifully decorated venues glowing under fairy lights to celebrity guests’ dance performances, every function felt straight out of a Bollywood dream sequence. The biggest scene stealer, however, was Netra’s wedding wardrobe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Olivia Liao/Instagram

For what seemed like their sangeet ceremony, Netra wore a dreamy pastel lehenga beautifully accessorised with stacked bangles; the maang tikka and kanautis tied the whole look together.

The groom kept it sharp in a black sherwani finished with a luxe velvet dupatta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Olivia Liao/Instagram

For another pre-wedding celebration, Netra chose an embroidered baby pink lehenga with a Princess Jasmine-inspired braid.

The groom perfectly matched her vibe in a coordinated sherwani and dhoti pants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Olivia Liao/Instagram

Seems like pastels were the aesthetic for Netra’s pre-wedding looks. For another function, she stepped out in a pastel gown with a long, intricately embroidered dupatta that doubled as a veil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishi Thakur/Instagram

While pastels were her mood throughout, for the wedding, she chose a bright red Sabyasachi lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse and rich gold work.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishi Thakur/Instagram

Layered haars, a matha patti, a bold nath and statement earrings made her look like a maharani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishi Thakur/Instagram

Vamsi, meanwhile, kept it classic in an off-white sherwani even as he low-key twinned with his bride with his maroon haar and the brooch on his pagdi.