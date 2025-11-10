HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shanaya, Janhvi, Ananya, Navya Turn BrideSquad For...

November 10, 2025

The royal city of Udaipur played host to one of the most star-studded weddings of the season -- Deeya Shroff's grand celebration.

A close friend of the Bollywood inner circle, Deeya’s big day turned into a full-blown star affair.

From Ananya Panday taking on bridesmaid duties to Janhvi and Shanaya Kapoor and the rest of the glam gang lighting up every function, the wedding was a mix of royal vibes, designer fits and major #Bridesquad goals. 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday dazzled in a turquoise blue lehenga featuring a halter-style embroidered blouse and a foiled tissue skirt that shimmered under the lights. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her strapless embellished ensemble showcasing intricate embroidery and shimmer is a look that will make heads turn. The gold statement earrings totally seal the deal! Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A lehenga perfect for a haldi carnival or a mehendi night; Ananya took maximalism route as a bridesmaid and, boy, did it work. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor’s look is proof that bandhani is making a comeback this wedding season. She wore a royal blue lehenga with a rani pink dupatta and a maharani choker. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her champagne gold Indo-western set featuring a one-shoulder blouse and curvaceous skirt is a total cocktail dream! Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Time to raid your mom’s wardrobe and style those classic silk saris! Janhvi wore a beige drape with a heavily embellished red blouse. The choker and ear chain added just the right amount of drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor proves colour contrast can be your best accessory. A pink lehenga, a halter blouse and pop-green earrings is all you need to look festive. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sunshine, but make it couture! A floral yellow lehenga like Shanaya’s is your cheat code to slaying daytime functions. A look that will get you the best golden-hour selfies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Navya Nanda joined the bright brigade in a yellow lehenga style with contrasting blue jewellery. We are definitely mixing and matching this shaadi season! Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Another reminder that yellow owns the festive vibe! Navya’s halter sharara set is the kind of look that is effortless yet elegant. Photograph: Kind courtesy Navya Nanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tania Shroff gave the yellow trend her own twist, styling a vibrant sari draped uniquely around an intricately embroidered purple  blouse. A fresh way to make tradition feel new-age. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tania Shroff/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sequinned saris never go out of style! Tania’s ice-blue one is perfect for cocktail nights or reception evenings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tania Shroff/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tania shimmered in a mint green tissue lehenga decked with mirror work, a dreamy pastel look for a sundowner function. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tania Shroff/Instagram

