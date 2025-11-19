Tara Sutaria's Shaadi Season Guide

Tara Sutaria is turning 30 and, honestly, there’s no better time to revisit her incredible desi yet modish moments.

She has this effortless way of making traditional looks feel young, fresh and Pinterest-perfect without losing their classic charm. So whether you’re a bridesmaid, a friend dancing in the baraat or just someone who wants fire photos for your feed, Tara’s wardrobe is basically your ready-made moodboard.

Let’s dive into her best festive fits and decode the Tara-approved shaadi season guide.

IMAGE: Tara’s red Banarasi sari with a boat-neck blouse, green kundan choker and gajra is effortless old-school glam, perfect for wedding-day moments when you want to look rich without going overboard. All photographs: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: She shines in a champagne gold Indo-western lehenga skirt and bralette, completely drenched in tassels for that swishy, dance-all-night energy. It's the kind of look that works best for sangeet nights when you want movement in every step.

IMAGE: Tara’s ivory silk sari paired with a strapless blouse is the kind of look that feels soft, romantic and effortlessly polished; just right for engagement ceremonies or intimate receptions.

IMAGE: She glows in a bronze sari with a sequinned border, sequinned blouse, diamond set, soft glam and loose waves; ideal for cocktail nights when you want the perfect mix of shine and sophistication.

IMAGE: Tara goes full disco in a silver lehenga dripping in glitter -- now, if you are dancing in that, every sangeet spin will become a spotlight moment.

IMAGE: She is the perfect cocktail guest in a champagne gold co-ord set featuring a corset top and a sleek matching skirt, finished with a retro half updo that gives the whole look a vintage glow.

IMAGE: In an orange lehenga with a choker set and a bold maang tikka, Tara delivers the perfect haldi and mehendi outfit.