HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Tara Sutaria's Shaadi Season Guide

Tara Sutaria's Shaadi Season Guide

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 19, 2025 11:52 IST

x

Tara Sutaria is turning 30 and, honestly, there’s no better time to revisit her incredible desi yet modish moments.

She has this effortless way of making traditional looks feel young, fresh and Pinterest-perfect without losing their classic charm. So whether you’re a bridesmaid, a friend dancing in the baraat or just someone who wants fire photos for your feed, Tara’s wardrobe is basically your ready-made moodboard.

Let’s dive into her best festive fits and decode the Tara-approved shaadi season guide. 

IMAGE: Tara’s red Banarasi sari with a boat-neck blouse, green kundan choker and gajra is effortless old-school glam, perfect for wedding-day moments when you want to look rich without going overboard. All photographs: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She shines in a champagne gold Indo-western lehenga skirt and bralette, completely drenched in tassels for that swishy, dance-all-night energy. It's the kind of look that works best for sangeet nights when you want movement in every step.

 

IMAGE: Tara’s ivory silk sari paired with a strapless blouse is the kind of look that feels soft, romantic and effortlessly polished; just right for engagement ceremonies or intimate receptions.

 

IMAGE: She glows in a bronze sari with a sequinned border, sequinned blouse, diamond set, soft glam and loose waves; ideal for cocktail nights when you want the perfect mix of shine and sophistication.

 

IMAGE: Tara goes full disco in a silver lehenga dripping in glitter -- now, if you are dancing in that, every sangeet spin will become a spotlight moment.

 

IMAGE: She is the perfect cocktail guest in a champagne gold co-ord set featuring a corset top and a sleek matching skirt, finished with a retro half updo that gives the whole look a vintage glow.

 

IMAGE: In an orange lehenga with a choker set and a bold maang tikka, Tara delivers the perfect haldi and mehendi outfit.

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is Apeksha The Newest Dream Girl?
Is Apeksha The Newest Dream Girl?
Nikita Makes Fashion Look Easy
Nikita Makes Fashion Look Easy
Isn't Harnaaz Dazzling?
Isn't Harnaaz Dazzling?
Anandhi Is The Ultimate Desi Girl Until...
Anandhi Is The Ultimate Desi Girl Until...
Shehnaaz, The Kudi Who Can Do It All
Shehnaaz, The Kudi Who Can Do It All

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 3

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

VIDEOS

Punjab Govt is organising functions Arvind Kejriwal on 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadar1:04

Punjab Govt is organising functions Arvind Kejriwal on...

Suicide is forbidden in Islam, Congress MP Imran Masood on video of prime accused in Delhi Blast0:44

Suicide is forbidden in Islam, Congress MP Imran Masood...

Friendship on full display! India s EAM Jaishankar President Putin handshake hogs limelightMoscow2:57

Friendship on full display! India s EAM Jaishankar...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO