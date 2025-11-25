When Trump Jr Danced To What Jhumka?

Jennifer Lopez sang, Ranveer Singh danced, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nor Fatehi performed at American businessman Rama Raju Mantena's daughter, Netra Elizabeth's Udaipur wedding with tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.

IMAGE: The newly-weds -- Netra Elizabeth Mantena with her husband, Vamsi Gadiraju. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jagmandir Island Palace/Instagram

The beautiful city of lakes, Udaipur, just hosted another grand wedding -- the romantic union of American businessman Rama Raju Mantena's daughter, Netra Elizabeth, with tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.

Among the celeb guests at the wedding was US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, who arrived in Udaipur in his private jet along with his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, after a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra.

On November 20, the US president's son spent time in Jamnagar in Gujarat, where the Ambanis hosted him at Vantara, the wildlife rehabilitation centre developed by Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant. He also visited the Ganesh temple where, escorted by Anant's wife, Radhika, he offered prayers.

November 21 was a Bollywood-dominated night as Ranveer Singh took to the stage and ramped up the energy with some of his most popular numbers including Aankh Maare and Apna Time Aayega. He even taught Donald Jr and Bettina how to dance to What Jumka?

The evening was emceed by Karan Johar with his trademark flair.

Nethra danced with Vamsi; the couple were joined by their family members and Ranveer Singh.

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi put up special performances too. Madhuri Dixit was there as well.

On November 22, Jennifer Lopez wowed the guests with a scintillating performance.

IMAGE: Donald Trump Jr (fourth from left) and Bettina Anderson (fifth from left) with Lakshyaraj Singh (third from left) and other members of the Udaipur royal family. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prakash Bhandari

On Friday, Donald Jr met Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, from the Mewar royal family, who currently controls all the palaces and hotels owned by the Udaipur royal family. He evinced keen interest in the architecture of the various palaces and also inquired about the lake conservation programme.

Donald Jr and his girlfriend stayed the Maharaja suite at the Hotel Leela Palace, which costs about Rs 10 lakhs per night. Spread across an impressive 3,585 square feet, it is richly curated with fine art and heritage artefacts.

The suite also features a lavish living room, a private study and kitchen, a formal dining area and a grand master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe. The bathroom has a king-size bathtub, a private Jacuzzi and a separate shower.

IMAGE: Viraf Sarkari and Andre Timmins with Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson. Photograph: Kind Wizcraft Weddings/Instagram

A number of celebrities, both national and international, reached Udaipur to celebrate this grand wedding.

In all, 82 rooms were booked across various city hotels. While the wedding took place at the Jagmandir Palace Hotel -- located in the middle of Lake Pichola -- celebrations also took place at the heritage properties like Manek Chowk and Zenana Mahal as well as the Leela Palace.

The Mantena and Gadiraju families -- both of whom have roots in Telangana -- mingled during a private dinner hosted by Amyra Dastur where they enjoyed performances by Rajasthani folk artistes.

Rama Raju Mantena is an Orlando-based billionaire and the CEO of the privately owned Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, which has research facilities in the US, Switzerland and India. The company -- which focuses on generic pharmaceuticals -- is reported to have an estimated value of $7.6 million (approximately Rs 67.76 crores).

Mantena's personal worth, as reported by the Financial Express (external link) -- is $20 million (approximately Rs 179 crores).

In 2017, he had presented to the Sahasra Nama Kasula Haram (gold garland) weighing around 28 kilos and worth Rs 8 crores to Lord Venkateswara in the presence of the then chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, at the Ranganaya Mandapam during the the Brahmotsavam festivities at Tirupati. The garland was made of 108 coins, one for each of Lord Venkateswara's 108 names.

The groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, has studied computer science at Columbia University. He is the co-founder and chief technology officer of Superorder, an AI-powered platform for restaurants that manages online ordering across multiple platforms, delivery options and reputation management. Superorder is reportedly valued between $18 million to $25 million (approximately between Rs 160.45 crores to Rs 222.84 crores). Vamsi has been featured in the 2024 Forbes Under 30 list.

Glimpses from the lavish venue