Farhana Is Blinging It On!

Farhana Is Blinging It On!

By REDIFF STYLE
November 25, 2025
November 25, 2025 11:25 IST

She was born in India. Raised in South Africa. And now lives in Dubai. Like her lifestyle, Farhana Bodi's fashion choices are eclectic as well.

The Dubai Bling star is known for her bold, experimental style, the kind that makes people stop scrolling. Recently, she turned heads at the lavish Udaipur wedding of billionaire industrialist Rama Raju Mantena's daughter, Netra, and Vamsi Gadiraju; netizens were googling to find who the pretty guest was.

She doesn’t just follow trends, she flips them, layers them, sparkles them up and makes them unmistakably hers. 

IMAGE: Farhana makes a fashion power move in a sculpted black gown with a dramatic cutout and a crystal-embellished mermaid skirt. All photographs: Kind courtesy Farhana Bodi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Dubai bling but make it lethal. She turns up the drama all the way up in a shiny gold mini dress.

 

IMAGE: How much animal print is too much? Farhana unleashes her inner wild child in a leopard-print trench with matching trousers.

 

IMAGE: She looks stunning in a strapless black corset gown but it’s the jaw-dropping 250-carat pendant and that rose-shaped clutch doing all the talking.

 

IMAGE: Farhana is in full bling mode in a pastel lehenga that’s soft in colour and loud in sparkle.

 

IMAGE: She looks like she has walked right off the ramp in this a black mini paired with a metallic silver breastplate and sheer stockings.

 

IMAGE: Barbiecore with the Farhana touch! She dons a pink one-shoulder sequinned dress that comes with a floating train on one side.

