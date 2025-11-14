HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Sari Moments

By REDIFF STYLE
November 14, 2025 10:31 IST

After seeing the poster of Priyanka Chopra's Mandakini, the internet is obsessing over PeeCee all over again. And honestly, can you blame anyone?

Ever since she shifted base to the US, Bollywood has been missing its desi girl and her saris.

With Mandakini reminding fans of her Bollywood charm, it’s the perfect time to revisit all the times she draped and slayed. 

IMAGE: Trust Priyanka to make a sari feel straight-up futuristic. She wears a blush pink Gaurav Gupta drape teamed with multicoloured Bulgari jewels. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She looks like art in a sheer lime-coloured Rahul Mishra sari splashed with hand-painted, embellished oversized flowers, teamed with a sunshine yellow blouse.

 

IMAGE: Priyanka gives the sari a full couture makeover in a cobalt blue Elie Saab look with a strapless bodice and a mermaid skirt with a pleated front drape that mimics a pallu. A perfect gown-meets-sari moment!

 

IMAGE: She channels pure royalty in a dark rose sari teamed with a spaghetti blouse and accessorised with layers of pearls. With a matching lip and high bun, she gives a full queen moment.

 

IMAGE: For a pre-Oscars party, Priyanka brought desi charm to LA in a black embroidered Jade sari paired with a strapless blouse.

 

IMAGE: She beats the blues in the best way wearing a royal blue silk sari with a matching sleeveless blouse. It’s simple, striking and desi girl glam done right.

 

IMAGE: Priyanka looks like an '80s heroine in a red-and-white Sabyasachi polka-dot sari worn with a full-sleeved red blouse and a classic red lip.

