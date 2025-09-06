HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Honey Rose's Stunning Styles

By REDIFF STYLE
September 06, 2025 09:59 IST

Malayalam actor Honey Rose has been entertaining audiences with her onscreen performance since she was 14.

But it is her impressive fashion sense that has made her a trendsetter off screen.

As a plus-size actor, she owns her curves and serves as an inspiration for body positivity.

On her birthday, check out some of her most fashionable looks from her social media.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Honey Rose/Instagram

Doesn't she look stunning in this traditional look in a blue sari with a printed blouse?

Looking regal in a velvete bodycon dress.

Giving retro vibes in this sheer sari paired with a sleeveless blouse, vintage shades and braided hair.

There is no such thing as an overdose of red when you know how to balance it like Honey does with this outfit.

Athleisure, but make it colourful! Honey Rose shows you how to work out in style.

She looks party-ready in this black sequinned dress.

When it comes to power dressing, Honey Rose knows how to slay in style.

