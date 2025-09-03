HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tanya Mittal Is The Boss Lady

Tanya Mittal Is The Boss Lady

September 03, 2025

Call her 'babu' with love and she'll turn her nose up.

'Everyone calls me boss,' declares Tanya Mittal, the model turned entrepreneur and social media influencer who is now a contestant on Bigg Boss 19.

The 26-year-old, who has over two million followers on Instagram, is quite the stunner in her glamorous saris.

Check out these pictures!

Who is Tanya Mittal, model turned entrepreneur in Bigg Boss 19?

All photographs: Kind courtesy Tanya Mittal/Facebook

For a GenZ star, Tanya wears the sari with pride and claims to own an 800-strong collection.

 
Who is Tanya Mittal, model turned entrepreneur in Bigg Boss 19?

Tanya was 18 when she was crowned Miss Asia Tourism in Lebanon.

 

Who is Tanya Mittal, model turned boss lady in Bigg Boss 19?

Tanya -- shining here in gold and glittering sequins -- holds a bachelor's degree in architecture from Chandigarh University.

 

Who is Tanya Mittal, model turned entrepreneur in Bigg Boss 19?

At 19, she launched the label Handmade with Love by Tanya, promoting handcrafted handbags, saris and accessories.

 

Who is Tanya Mittal, model turned entrepreneur in Bigg Boss 19?

Hailing from Gwalior, Tanya's rise to fame at such a young age has made her a social media queen.

 

Who is Tanya Mittal, model turned entrepreneur in Bigg Boss 19?

While housemates find her arrogant at times, her style game is flawless.

 

Who is Tanya Mittal, model turned entrepreneur in Bigg Boss 19?

Doesn't she look cute in these floral co-ords?

 

Who is Tanya Mittal, model turned entrepreneur in Bigg Boss 19?

Through her stint in Bigg Boss 19, Tanya may inspire young girls to look at the sari as a powerful style statement.

tanya mittal, the model, boss lady in bigg boss 19

