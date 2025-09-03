Tanya Mittal Is The Boss Lady

Call her 'babu' with love and she'll turn her nose up.

'Everyone calls me boss,' declares Tanya Mittal, the model turned entrepreneur and social media influencer who is now a contestant on Bigg Boss 19.

The 26-year-old, who has over two million followers on Instagram, is quite the stunner in her glamorous saris.

Check out these pictures!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Tanya Mittal/Facebook

For a GenZ star, Tanya wears the sari with pride and claims to own an 800-strong collection.

Tanya was 18 when she was crowned Miss Asia Tourism in Lebanon.

Tanya -- shining here in gold and glittering sequins -- holds a bachelor's degree in architecture from Chandigarh University.

At 19, she launched the label Handmade with Love by Tanya, promoting handcrafted handbags, saris and accessories.

Hailing from Gwalior, Tanya's rise to fame at such a young age has made her a social media queen.

While housemates find her arrogant at times, her style game is flawless.

Doesn't she look cute in these floral co-ords?

Through her stint in Bigg Boss 19, Tanya may inspire young girls to look at the sari as a powerful style statement.