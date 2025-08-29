HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kalyani's Sassy Style Mix

August 29, 2025 14:28 IST

Kalyani Priyadarshan is back with two major Onam releases this year. 

She plays a dual role in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and looks fresh opposite Fahadh Faasil in Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira.

Off screen too, the chirpy actor has an effortless style that is graceful and versatile.

For those of you who believe in the stereotype of south Indian girls wearing saris, jasmine flowers in their hair and speaking in accented Hindi, that's a myth Kalyani will happily break.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Kalyani Priyadarshini/Instagram

Kalyani is a sundari in a sari both on and off the screen -- she can seamlessly balance tradition with modernity.

Here, she elevates a simple sari with a contrasting blouse and statement temple jewellery without going overboard.

 

A simple lehenga gets a new look with an embellished blouse and studded danglers. She ensures the spotlight is on her outfit and accessories by keeping her makeup minimal.

 

Teasing the camera in a glitzy off-shoulder top and skirt, dewy makeup and zero accessories.

 

If there is one thing Kalyani enjoys, it's playing with colours.

 

Even when you step out in monochrome, you can use your hair and nails to create an interesting contrast.

 

Notice how Kalyani keeps the vibe chic by craftily choosing the right accessories to retain both shine and shimmer.

