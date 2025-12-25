Sweet, Shimmery Ragini Is All About...

If there’s one actress who truly believes that fashion is meant to be limitless, it’s Ragini Dwivedi.

Being OTT is not a phase for her, it’s a lifestyle. From glitter-drenched dresses to statement layering and unapologetic silhouettes, the Vrusshabha actress treats fashion like a playground where rules don’t exist.

Here’s a look at Ragini doing what she does the best -- going all out, every single time.

IMAGE: Too much shimmer? Ragini disagrees. A balloon-sleeved dress drenched in glitter and shiny shoes is her go-to because subtlety is never in the plan for her. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ragini Dwivedi/Instagram

IMAGE: An animal print halter top with black shorts that screams wild, confident and ready to take over the night.

IMAGE: Lesson 101 on how to make your winter wear hot. In a high-neck beige sweater gown with a slit, Ragini exudes that snug-meets-sultry vibe.

IMAGE: Ragini wears a long blazer gown solo -- no top, no bottoms, just a bold choker and even bolder confidence.

IMAGE: She seems to love animal prints as she slays another look in a cheetah-print satin shirt paired with black trousers.

IMAGE: Ragini clearly knows how to make heads turns as she poses in a grey blazer dress styled with red stockings, gloves and heels. Dramatic in the best way possible.

IMAGE: In a multicoloured sequinned dress, knee-high boots, and an oversized jacket, she refuses to be ignored.