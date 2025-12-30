HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Nayan Sarika Just Stole Our Heart

Nayan Sarika Just Stole Our Heart

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 30, 2025 12:36 IST

x

Nayan Sarika doesn’t stick to one fashion mood and that’s her strength.

One minute the Vrusshabha actress is serving sharp power dressing, the next she’s floating in feathers or turning heads in bold reds. Her wardrobe swings between structured silhouettes and soft glam, proving that versatility is the real style flex.

Whether it is suits, dresses or statement separates, Nayan certainly knows how to keep things interesting without overdoing it. 

IMAGE: In a rhinestone-studded white pantsuit paired with a shiny silver bag, Nayan shows that power dressing doesn’t have to be boring. All photographs: Kind courtesy Nayan Sarika/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her backless dress with feathered sleeves brings drama in the softest way possible. It is playful, elegant and perfect when you want attention without noise.

 

IMAGE: A brown cropped shirt with a matching pencil skirt is Nayan Sarika’s stylish answer to minimal dressing.

 

IMAGE: Her pink animal-print blazer and trousers are a conversation starter.

 

IMAGE: She creates a laal pari moment in a red off-shoulder dress with diamond jewellery and a strong red lip.

 

IMAGE: She layers a red blazer-trouser set over a cropped corset top, balancing structure with sass.

 

IMAGE: Sometimes, less really is more. Nayan Sarika proves the statement in a simple black dress, no jewellery and subtle makeup.

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

More News Coverage

Nayan SarikaVrusshabha

RELATED STORIES

Anaswara Makes Tradition Trendy
Anaswara Makes Tradition Trendy
Sweet, Shimmery Ragini Is All About...
Sweet, Shimmery Ragini Is All About...
Bindu's Bold Fashion Choices
Bindu's Bold Fashion Choices
Archana, The Desi Boss Babe
Archana, The Desi Boss Babe
Now, Isn't Shruti Sweet?
Now, Isn't Shruti Sweet?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes For A Middle Eastern Feast

webstory image 2

12 Pioneering Ladies Who Led The Way

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

VIDEOS

Rekha gives a flying kiss to Amitabh Bachchan's grandson's poster2:10

Rekha gives a flying kiss to Amitabh Bachchan's...

Heavenly gate opens at Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy temple in Tallakulam1:24

Heavenly gate opens at Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy...

BSF On High Alert Along International Border In J-K Ahead Of New Year3:13

BSF On High Alert Along International Border In J-K Ahead...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO