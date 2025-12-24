HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bindu's Bold Fashion Choices

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read
December 24, 2025 13:25 IST

Bindu Madhavi doesn’t dress to blend in, she dresses to be remembered. Bold colours, unexpected silhouettes and zero fear of standing out is basically her fashion signature.

The Dhandoraa actress treats fashion like a canvas and isn’t afraid to splash it with colour.

Her wardrobe is proof that rules are optional and confidence is the best accessory. If maximalism had to be defined, this would be it. 

IMAGE: How much neon is too much neon? Bindu’s three-piece neon set featuring a cutout bodysuit, trousers and oversized trench is clear proof that she does not believe in limits. All photographs: Kind courtesy Bindu Madhavi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: This look shows that when it comes to fashion, Bindu means business. Her satin red pantsuit with bootcut trousers and embroidered shoulders is pure drama.

 

IMAGE: If you’re still looking for Christmas outfit inspo, Bindu’s got you. Her pretty dress comes with a velvet bodice adorned in rhinestones and a red balloon skirt. Don’t miss the cute bow!

 

IMAGE: White shirt but make it party wear. She adds rhinestones to her black trousers and matches them with a blinged-out tie, turning an office basic into a night-out moment.

 

IMAGE: She gives lessons on how to do bold colour play in a powder blue pantsuit with an orange collared blazer and orange heels.

 

IMAGE: An embroidered vest blouse with a blush pink tissue lehenga is Bindu’s way of saying soft shades don’t have to play it safe.

 

IMAGE: She even makes a pale lavender sari feel anything but basic by adding neon pink borders and a matching neon blouse.

REDIFF STYLE
Bindu Madhavi

