Anaswara Makes Tradition Trendy

Anaswara Makes Tradition Trendy

By REDIFF STYLE
December 26, 2025
December 26, 2025 11:21 IST

Anaswara Rajan has mastered a style lane that few can pull off -- deeply rooted traditional looks with just the right amount of edge.

The Champion actress loves her saris, bindis and bangles but she’s never afraid to twist the formula with statement accessories or a bold silhouette.

When she switches to western wear, she owns it just as confidently.

Anaswara’s wardrobe is proof that tradition doesn’t have to play safe. 

IMAGE: A red sari paired with a balloon-sleeved blouse, red bangles and matching bindi is monochrome done right the desi way. All photographs: Kind courtesy Anaswara Rajan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Accessories take centre stage as she pairs a black blouse and white skirt with oxidized bangles, jhumkas and a red bindi.

 

IMAGE: She lets texture do the talking in a gold khadi sari worn with a strapless blouse and minimal jewellery. Quiet, confident and beautifully styled.

 

IMAGE: She serves awards-night drama in a black tissue gown featuring a statement bow and a side train. Elegant, theatrical and camera-ready.

 

IMAGE: Anaswara elevates her simple black crop top with a printed skirt and cute ear cuff, earrings and silver bangles.

 

IMAGE: Royal energy, unlocked! A satin floor-length gown with pearl strings cascading from the shoulders is graceful with just the right dose of drama.

 

IMAGE: She looks striking in a white sari paired with a sheer sleeved blouse, statement necklace and white roses tucked into her hair.

REDIFF STYLE
