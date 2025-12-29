Hebah Patel's Style Comes With A Twist

Hebah Patel is obsessed with Indian wear and her Instagram feed is filled with various desi looks. The Eesha actress loves making it interesting without going overboard.

Her traditional looks always come with a twist like a pop of colour here, a smart styling hack there or a bold accessory swap that instantly changes the vibe.

From easy-breezy pre-wedding fits to low-effort cocktail looks, her wardrobe is basically a cheat sheet for bridesmaids who want to stand out without stealing the bride’s thunder.

IMAGE: Hebah gives a cotton Pakistani suit a refresh with violet pants under a sky-blue kurta and dupatta. The contrast is unexpected and perfect for long days when comfort matters most. All photographs: Kind courtesy Hebah Patel/Instagram

IMAGE: She pairs an orange Indo-western dress with matching chudis and gold jhumkas; it's a nice way to skip the heavy lehengas and saris.

IMAGE: Hebah’s dark green pre-draped sari stands out thanks to a super-thin pallu and a mirror work border. Say goodbye to the draping fuss!

IMAGE: Revamp your Navratri fits for a mehendi or a haldi function and style it with a pony wrapped in a ribbon to look like a braid. Zero effort, full effect.

IMAGE: For a low-effort cocktail or reception look, Hebah’s rose-gold sequinned lehenga kept intentionally minimal is perfect. No heavy jewellery, no struggle.

IMAGE: She styles her sky blue satin silk sari with a plain sleeveless blouse, wearing only statement ear cuffs that steal the show.

IMAGE: Save this look by Hebah and turn your mom’s brocade sari into a sharara set, finished with a net dupatta. Sustainable, sentimental and seriously stylish.