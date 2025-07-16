Neena Or Janhvi: Who Served Style Ace?

Wimbledon has always been about tennis and the players.

But 2025 has been different.

The game usually associated with tradition saw a rare and striking mix of celebrities and influencers in attendance.

Call it luxury marketing or soft power play, but Centre Court certainly doubled up as a red carpet for high fashion this year.

Here's a round up of some of the most talked about Indian appearances. Take the poll and tell us who served an ace and who you think missed the mark!

Priyanka Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

PeeCee, perhaps the only legit Indian celeb to be featured in a Ralph Lauren black-and-white cotton dress, was a fine example of understated Hollywood glamour.

Her soft curls are luxe and effortlessly balances the sporty Wimbledon vibe.

What do you think?

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meagan Concessio /Instagram

Feminine, flirty, but make it blue!

Janhvi's gingham flared midi cinched at the waist featured a plunging neckline along with delicate yellow embroidery.

How would you rate her summer fashion?

Neena Gupta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta /Instagram

A sari at Wimbledon? Who would have thought?

Neena Gupta, we think, served a slice of India with just the right blend of oomph and heritage. Agree?

Masaba

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

A 2015 Nike dress with a bomber jacket and pearls? Masaba Gupta aced the fashion brief, even if there was none.

What do you think?

Urvashi Rautela

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

Urvashi, the queen of viral memes, picked a white fit‑and‑flare lace dress by Ali Asaad for her first Wimbledon outing.

The corset bodice with delicate bow straps looked classic, but it was her Hermes Birkin bag decked with four Labubu doll charms that got major attention.

Charithra Chandran

Photograph: Kind courtesy Charithra Chandran/Instagram

Charitra also wore Ralph Lauren. Unlike PeeCee, she layered her green silk‑cashmere sweater over a crisp white shirt, pairing it with tan shorts and sleek white leather pumps.

Would Bridgerton lovers approve of her modern preppy look?

Shibani Akhtar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Akhtar/Instagram

Shibani stuck to the Wimbledon aesthetic, pairing her white top with beige pants. The messy updo is relaxed and perfect for the casual outing.

Like it?

Preity Zinta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Dressed in a sleeveless blue and white polka dot midi, Preity looked delightful at her Wimbledon outing.

How would you rate her style?

Jacqueline Fernandez

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline went for the heritage white theme attending the game in an all-white pantsuit and matching accessories.

Like her modern, and sophisticated look?

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

The diva of high fashion, Sonam Kapoor stepped out in a Ralph Lauren pinstripe suit, but added in a bit of colour wearing it over a blue shirt and printed scarf.

As for the details, don't miss the strawberry and racket inspired brooch and the custom designed tennis ball in her vintage heels.

Full marks for the playful twist with tradition, don't you think?

Sara Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

The God of cricket was also there, but all eyes were on his pretty daughter Sara whose effortless green dress added just the perfect pop of colour off the court.