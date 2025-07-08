Recognise This Cutie? Clue: Bhajrangi Bhaijaan

Harshaali Malhotra is no longer the shy little girl who stole hearts as Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The young actress is now set to make her adult debut in the Telugu action drama, Akhanda 2.

Harshaali’s style evolution has been graceful and there's a fresh confidence in her poses.

IMAGE: Harshaali walks down Cute Avenue in a crochet top layered over hot pink pants. All photographs: Kind courtesy Harshaali Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Soft makeup highlights her youthful charm in this fresh-faced look.

IMAGE: She embraces subtle glamour in a glittering golden lehenga.

IMAGE: Harshaali leans into modern elegance with a hint of cinematic nostalgia.

IMAGE: White top meets monochrome magic.

IMAGE: From her comfy outfit to her confident gaze, she’s ready for the spotlight.

IMAGE: Harshaali walks the line between innocence and impact in this dreamy pic.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES