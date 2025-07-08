HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Recognise This Cutie? Clue: Bhajrangi Bhaijaan

Recognise This Cutie? Clue: Bhajrangi Bhaijaan

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read
July 08, 2025 10:12 IST

Harshaali Malhotra is no longer the shy little girl who stole hearts as Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The young actress is now set to make her adult debut in the Telugu action drama, Akhanda 2.

Harshaali’s style evolution has been graceful and there's a fresh confidence in her poses.

Harshaali Malhotra

IMAGE: Harshaali walks down Cute Avenue in a crochet top layered over hot pink pants. All photographs: Kind courtesy Harshaali Malhotra/Instagram

 

Harshaali Malhotra

IMAGE: Soft makeup highlights her youthful charm in this fresh-faced look.

 

Harshaali Malhotra

IMAGE: She embraces subtle glamour in a glittering golden lehenga.

 

Harshaali Malhotra

IMAGE: Harshaali leans into modern elegance with a hint of cinematic nostalgia.

 

Harshaali Malhotra

IMAGE: White top meets monochrome magic.

 

Harshaali Malhotra

IMAGE: From her comfy outfit to her confident gaze, she’s ready for the spotlight.

 

Harshaali Malhotra

IMAGE: Harshaali walks the line between innocence and impact in this dreamy pic.

REDIFF STYLE
Harshaali Malhotra

How Vogue's Anna Wintour Changed Fashion
Disha, Manushi, Shanaya's Bikini Moments
What's Manushi Chhillar Hiding In Her Closet?
Janki, Ananya, Chtiranshi Go Gaga Over...
Niharika NM Is A Firecracker

