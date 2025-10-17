Neelam Gill, The Only Indian Model To Walk For Victoria's Secret Show

Britain-born Neelam Gill was the only Indian model to walk at the much-awaited Victoria's Secret Show 2025 in New York.

Neelam had walked for the brand in 2024 as well.

Here's everything you need to know about the 30-year-old beauty who is taking on the world stage.

Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Neelam, whose Sikh grandparents were born in India, made a dazzling entrance in pink lingerie.

Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Calling herself a 'Punjabi princess', Neelam took to Instagram to share pictures from the show.

'I'm still floating on cloud 9! Thank you to my desi community for all the love. I am so proud of where I am from and that will never change. THANK YOU!' she posted on her social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Gill/Instagram

Neelam was 18 when she made her runway debut for Burberry at the London Fashion Week; she was the brand's first Indian model.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Gill/Instagram

Spotted at 13, Neelam signed up with NEXT Model Management when she was 14. Since then, she has represented international fashion and lifestyle brands like L'Oreal Paris, Dior and Abercrombie & Fitch.