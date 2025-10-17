HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Neelam Gill, The Only Indian Model To Walk For Victoria's Secret Show

Neelam Gill, The Only Indian Model To Walk For Victoria's Secret Show

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 17, 2025 14:55 IST

x

Britain-born Neelam Gill was the only Indian model to walk at the much-awaited Victoria's Secret Show 2025 in New York.

Neelam had walked for the brand in 2024 as well.

Here's everything you need to know about the 30-year-old beauty who is taking on the world stage.

Neelam Gill, only Indian model to walk at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Neelam, whose Sikh grandparents were born in India, made a dazzling entrance in pink lingerie.

Neelam Gill, only Indian model to walk at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Calling herself a 'Punjabi princess', Neelam took to Instagram to share pictures from the show.
'I'm still floating on cloud 9! Thank you to my desi community for all the love. I am so proud of where I am from and that will never change. THANK YOU!' she posted on her social media.

 

Neelam Gill, only Indian model to walk at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Gill/Instagram

Neelam was 18 when she made her runway debut for Burberry at the London Fashion Week; she was the brand's first Indian model.

 

Neelam Gill, only Indian model to walk at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Gill/Instagram

Spotted at 13, Neelam signed up with NEXT Model Management when she was 14. Since then, she has represented international fashion and lifestyle brands like L'Oreal Paris, Dior and Abercrombie & Fitch.

neelam gill

REDIFF STYLE
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Victoria's Secret Show 2025: The Angels Are Back!
Victoria's Secret Show 2025: The Angels Are Back!
Kriti, Sushmita, Dia Give Wedding Season Inspo
Kriti, Sushmita, Dia Give Wedding Season Inspo
Shraddha Will Make Your Pulse Race
Shraddha Will Make Your Pulse Race
Priyanka, Bhumi, Nora Have A Ball In New York
Priyanka, Bhumi, Nora Have A Ball In New York
Too HOT! Can You Identify India's OG Supermodels?
Too HOT! Can You Identify India's OG Supermodels?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Facts About Smita Patil, 70

webstory image 2

10 Of The Oldest Schools Of India

webstory image 3

8 Brave Indian Queens

VIDEOS

Jaishankar meets Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Badr Abdelatty1:40

Jaishankar meets Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Badr...

Brazils VP Geraldo Alckmin visits All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi1:54

Brazils VP Geraldo Alckmin visits All India Institute of...

No Phone Call Between PM, Trump: India On Trump's Oil Claim1:51

No Phone Call Between PM, Trump: India On Trump's Oil Claim

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO