Priyanka, Bhumi, Nora Have A Ball In New York

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: October 13, 2025 16:32 IST

Check out the gorgeous attendees at The All That Glitters Diwali ball in New York.

Entrepreneur Anjula Acharia's annual Diwali party in New York City was a star-studded gala.

The 'All That Glitters' celebration event saw Indian actors, designers, top stylists and popular content creators from New York come together in style.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra, one of the star guests of the event, shimmered in a silver mirror-beaded blazer and pants, teamed with a white tulle halter top, from Zuhair Murad's Resort 2026 collection. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zuhair/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She was joined by husband Nick Jonas who twinned in an embroidered ivory kurta and pants. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zuhair Murad/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar flaunted her toned bod in a glimmering silver sari worn with a silver-cut out blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And that designer blouse definitely deserves all the attention. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi also attended the bash in a mermaidcore skirt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her outfit featured a long, glamorous, red carpet-worthy tail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karan Johar's recent weight loss has helped him reinvent his wardrobe choices. Doesn't he look like a style icon in this embroidered designer jacket worn over a black sheer shirt? Photograph: Kind courtesy Falguni and Shane Peacock/Instagram

 

 

IMAGE: Siddharth looked sharp in a black sherwani as he posed with Internet star Aditya Madiraju. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Madiraju/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock also attended the party and posed for the shutterbugs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Falguni and Shane Peacock/Instagram

 

IMAGE: PeeCee wrote a special thank you note to Anjula Acharya, an entrepreneur, talent manager and venture capitalist who has played a key role in shaping her Hollywood journey. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

REDIFF STYLE
