Supermodels Who Ruled the Ramp in the '90s

Can you recognise these hotties from the 90s?

Designers Aseem Kapoor and Amit Hansraj brought creativity and innovation to the ramp at the ongoing FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025 in Delhi.

While Aseem played with geometry, Amit's label INCA was full of bold designs.

What made the show extra special was the comeback of India's supermodels.

They owned the ramp and took us all on a nostalgic ride to the golden era of fashion.

Let's see if you can identify them from these pictures!

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Besides the supermodels, there was actor Anasuya Sengupta who looked stunning in a one-shoulder ensemble with intricate prints accessorised with silver jewellery.

Quiz design by Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff