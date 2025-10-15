HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kriti, Sushmita, Dia Give Wedding Season Inspo

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read
October 15, 2025 18:43 IST

If there’s one thing Bollywood loves more than a good party, it’s a reason to go all-out in traditional and Vikram Phadnis’ 35-year milestone bash delivered exactly that.

The guests ditched minimalism for full festive flair, turning the event into a visual feast of embroidery, shimmer and classic silhouettes.

From rich lehengas to modern saris, every look provided shaadi-season inspo. 

Karishma Tanna Vikram Phadnis

All photographs: Panna Bandekar/Instagram

Karishma Tanna used the mermaid silhouette trend in her black sari adorned with silver foil work.

 

Dia Mirza Vikram Phadnis

Dia Mirza lived up to her name as she arrived looking like a diya in a floral yellow anarkali.

 

Divya Dutta Vikram Phadnis

Divya Dutta aced retro glam in a striped red sari paired with a black mirror-work blouse.

 

Sushmita Sen Vikram Phadnis

Sushmita Sen was elegance with an edge in a floral sheer sari, full-sleeved blouse silver brooch.

 

Huma Qureshi Vikram Phadnis

Huma Qureshi’s black and gold sari was a lesson on modish dressing for the upcoming wedding season.

 

Rhea Chakraborty Vikram Phadnis

Sheer saris are having their moment this season and Rhea Chakraborty’s beige drape with a spaghetti blouse is perfect for reception wear.

 

Kriti Kharbanda Vikram Phadnis

Kriti Kharbanda exuded desi mermaid vibes in a shimmery royal blue sari that's perfect for a sangeet ceremony.

 

Neelam Kothari & Seema Khan Vikram Phadnis

Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan served gold glam in matching-toned saris.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF STYLE
