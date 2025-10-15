Kriti, Sushmita, Dia Give Wedding Season Inspo

If there’s one thing Bollywood loves more than a good party, it’s a reason to go all-out in traditional and Vikram Phadnis’ 35-year milestone bash delivered exactly that.

The guests ditched minimalism for full festive flair, turning the event into a visual feast of embroidery, shimmer and classic silhouettes.

From rich lehengas to modern saris, every look provided shaadi-season inspo.

All photographs: Panna Bandekar/Instagram

Karishma Tanna used the mermaid silhouette trend in her black sari adorned with silver foil work.

Dia Mirza lived up to her name as she arrived looking like a diya in a floral yellow anarkali.

Divya Dutta aced retro glam in a striped red sari paired with a black mirror-work blouse.

Sushmita Sen was elegance with an edge in a floral sheer sari, full-sleeved blouse silver brooch.

Huma Qureshi’s black and gold sari was a lesson on modish dressing for the upcoming wedding season.

Sheer saris are having their moment this season and Rhea Chakraborty’s beige drape with a spaghetti blouse is perfect for reception wear.

Kriti Kharbanda exuded desi mermaid vibes in a shimmery royal blue sari that's perfect for a sangeet ceremony.

Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan served gold glam in matching-toned saris.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff