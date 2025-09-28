Navratri, Day 7: Jasmin, Raashi Look Awesome In Orange

On Day 7 of Navratri, Maa Kalaratri is worshipped.

Wearing the colour orange on this day is known to bring warmth and positivity.

Here are chic ways to style yourself in this vibrant colour.

IMAGE: Trisha rocks casual glam in this orange top and sleeveless jacket paired with high waisted denims. Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

IMAGE: Jasmin plays with Kanjeevaram and kundan to create a minimalist but regal look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty, the OG queen of experimentation, shows you how mirror work embroidery can amplify a monochrome sari. If you like to layer, throw on a jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Daisy Shah's peplum style gown is a party stunner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

IMAGE: A designer blouse can turn a sari into a showstopper and Raashii Khanna proves it with her glamorous yet traditional orange look paired with pink and kundan gemstone jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram