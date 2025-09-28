HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Get Ahead » Navratri, Day 7: Jasmin, Raashi Look Awesome In Orange

Navratri, Day 7: Jasmin, Raashi Look Awesome In Orange

By REDIFF STYLE
September 28, 2025 10:49 IST

On Day 7 of Navratri, Maa Kalaratri is worshipped.

Wearing the colour orange on this day is known to bring warmth and positivity.

Here are chic ways to style yourself in this vibrant colour.

Navratri Day 7, colour orange outfits

IMAGE: Trisha rocks casual glam in this orange top and sleeveless jacket paired with high waisted denims. Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

 

Navratri Day 7, colour orange outfits

IMAGE: Jasmin plays with Kanjeevaram and kundan to create a minimalist but regal look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

 

Navratri Day 7, colour orange outfits

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty, the OG queen of experimentation, shows you how mirror work embroidery can amplify a monochrome sari. If you like to layer, throw on a jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

 

Navratri Day 7, colour orange outfits

IMAGE: Daisy Shah's peplum style gown is a party stunner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

 

Navratri Day 7, colour orange outfits

IMAGE: A designer blouse can turn a sari into a showstopper and Raashii Khanna proves it with her glamorous yet traditional orange look paired with pink and kundan gemstone jewellery.   Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

Navratri Day 7, colour orange outfits

IMAGE: Priyanka Mohan's orange beaded dress is certain to turn heads. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Mohan/Instagram

navratri day 7, orange outfit

REDIFF STYLE
